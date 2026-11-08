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Ramayana box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film mints Rs 500 crore in opening weekend

Ramayana: Part One has stormed the global box office, earning Rs 500.20 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer has crossed the Rs 500-crore milestone on the festive occasion of Diwali.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 08, 2026, 10:56 PM IST

Ramayana box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film mints Rs 500 crore in opening weekend
Ramayana mints Rs 500 crore
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Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has finally hit the big screen, receiving a strong response from audiences. Released on November 5, the much-anticipated film garnered largely positive reviews, with viewers praising its grand scale, visual spectacle and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic. Despite arriving in the pre-Diwali festive window, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial made a solid start at the box office, earning Rs 182.70 crore net in India and grossing Rs 375.50 crore worldwide in its first three days. Now, Ranbir and Yash-starrer Ramayana has crossed Rs 500 crore at the global box office.

Ramayana mints Rs 500 crore worldwide

On its first Sunday, Ramayana earned Rs 56.15 crore net in India, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 238.85 crore and the gross collection to Rs 285.20 crore. The epic drama added another Rs 45 crore from overseas markets on its fourth day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 215 crore. Combining its domestic and overseas earnings, the Namit Malhotra production has amassed Rs 500.20 crore worldwide in its opening weekend, crossing the coveted Rs 500-crore milestone within just four days of its theatrical release and delivering a record-breaking performance on the festive occasion of Diwali.

Ramayana star-studded ensemble cast

Apart from Ranbir, Yash, and Sai; the enemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chadha, Indira Krishnan, Shobana, Anupam Kher, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shishir Sharma, and others.

Ramayana Part 2 releases in 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 released on November 5 for Diwali 2026 and Ramayana Part 2 will arrive in Diwali 2028. The two-part epic has music by two Oscar winners - AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

READ | Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses lifetime earnings of Adipurush in four days

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