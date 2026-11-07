Ramayana box office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer shows fantastic jump, earns over 60 crore on Saturday, crosses Rs 375 crore

As expected, Ramayana showed a massive growth on Saturday, regaining lost ground on working Friday. Read on to learn more.

Ramayana Part One box office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and Yash-starrer Ramayana has finally silenced the haters and naysayers with a big jump on Saturday. Nitesh Tiwari-directed released on Thursday, November 5, on a good note. However, the film was expected to have a bumper opening. Ramayana was released in the pre-Diwali period, which is considered to be the worst phase for a film. On a working Friday, the film witnessed a drop, leaving trade pundits a bit worried, yet it continued to hold the momentum. On Saturday, Ramayana won back the lost ground, showed a huge jump, giving a befitting reply to naysayers who are spreading hate and waiting for the film to be doomed.

Ramayana Saturday earnings

As Sacnilk reported, till now (9.03 pm), Ramayana has earned Rs 62.04 crore net. The Hindi version earned Rs 48.33 crore from 18,848 shows, while Kannada earned Rs 6.31 crore from 907 shows, Telugu earned Rs 5.19 crore from 1,556 shows, and Tamil minted Rs 2.21 crore from 654 shows. Till now, the total India gross collections are Rs 208.01 crore, and total India net is Rs 174.94 Cr so far. The final collections are yet to be reported. When it comes to projection, the film is expected to gross Rs 80-85 crore. When it comes to overseas, the film is expected to gross Rs 60-65 crore, and the worldwide gross will be around Rs 140-150 crore. The three-day worldwide gross will be around Rs 370-380 crore.

Also read: Viral video: Ramayana English includes extended fight of Ranbir, Sai, Ravi with Asura's dogs, furious netizens ask 'Hindi mein kyu nahi rakha?'

What to expect from Ramayana on Sunday?

Going by the super-strong trend, Ramayana is expected to earn over Rs 50 crore on Sunday. However, due to Diwali puja, the collection will witness a dip in the evening shows. Monday onwards, Ramayana is expected to witness a massive turnaround.

Also read: Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor to QUIT acting after Ramayana 2, Animal Park? Superstar reveals 'this is my last decade as an actor'