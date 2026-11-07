FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ramayana box office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer shows fantastic jump, earns over 60 crore on Saturday, crosses Rs 375 crore

Ramayana box office collection Day 3: Ranbir, Yash shows fantastic jump on Sat

Viral video: Ramayana English includes extended fight of Ranbir, Sai, Ravi with Asura's dogs, furious netizens ask 'Hindi mein kyu nahi rakha?'

Ramayana English includes extended fight of Ranbir, Sai, Ravi with Asura's dogs

Shaan Grover's Junglywood attracts Hollywood star Riz Ahmed, Oscar winner drops special message on Saiyaara actor's upcoming film: 'This is so good'

Shaan Grover's Junglywood attracts Hollywood star, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ramayana box office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer shows fantastic jump, earns over 60 crore on Saturday, crosses Rs 375 crore

As expected, Ramayana showed a massive growth on Saturday, regaining lost ground on working Friday. Read on to learn more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 07, 2026, 10:00 PM IST

Ramayana box office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer shows fantastic jump, earns over 60 crore on Saturday, crosses Rs 375 crore
Sai Pallavi, Ranbir Kapoor, Ravie Dubey in Ramayana Part One (Image source: IMDb)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ramayana Part One box office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and Yash-starrer Ramayana has finally silenced the haters and naysayers with a big jump on Saturday. Nitesh Tiwari-directed released on Thursday, November 5, on a good note. However, the film was expected to have a bumper opening. Ramayana was released in the pre-Diwali period, which is considered to be the worst phase for a film. On a working Friday, the film witnessed a drop, leaving trade pundits a bit worried, yet it continued to hold the momentum. On Saturday, Ramayana won back the lost ground, showed a huge jump, giving a befitting reply to naysayers who are spreading hate and waiting for the film to be doomed. 

Ramayana Saturday earnings 

As Sacnilk reported, till now (9.03 pm), Ramayana has earned Rs 62.04 crore net. The Hindi version earned Rs 48.33 crore from 18,848 shows, while Kannada earned Rs 6.31 crore from 907 shows, Telugu earned Rs 5.19 crore from 1,556 shows, and Tamil minted Rs 2.21 crore from 654 shows. Till now, the total India gross collections are Rs 208.01 crore, and total India net is Rs 174.94 Cr so far. The final collections are yet to be reported. When it comes to projection, the film is expected to gross Rs 80-85 crore. When it comes to overseas, the film is expected to gross Rs 60-65 crore, and the worldwide gross will be around Rs 140-150 crore. The three-day worldwide gross will be around Rs 370-380 crore. 

Also read: Viral video: Ramayana English includes extended fight of Ranbir, Sai, Ravi with Asura's dogs, furious netizens ask 'Hindi mein kyu nahi rakha?'

What to expect from Ramayana on Sunday? 

Going by the super-strong trend, Ramayana is expected to earn over Rs 50 crore on Sunday. However, due to Diwali puja, the collection will witness a dip in the evening shows. Monday onwards, Ramayana is expected to witness a massive turnaround. 

Also read: Viral video: Ranbir Kapoor to QUIT acting after Ramayana 2, Animal Park? Superstar reveals 'this is my last decade as an actor'

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ramayana box office collection Day 3: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer shows fantastic jump, earns over 60 crore on Saturday, crosses Rs 375 crore
Ramayana box office collection Day 3: Ranbir, Yash shows fantastic jump on Sat
Viral video: Ramayana English includes extended fight of Ranbir, Sai, Ravi with Asura's dogs, furious netizens ask 'Hindi mein kyu nahi rakha?'
Ramayana English includes extended fight of Ranbir, Sai, Ravi with Asura's dogs
UP govt hikes employees' DA to 63%: Check effective date, arrears and payment details
UP govt hikes employees' DA to 63%: Check effective date, arrears and payment de
Shaan Grover's Junglywood attracts Hollywood star Riz Ahmed, Oscar winner drops special message on Saiyaara actor's upcoming film: 'This is so good'
Shaan Grover's Junglywood attracts Hollywood star, Oscar winner Riz Ahmed
From President to house arrest: How bank collapse triggered Santiago Pena's dramatic downfall
From President to house arrest: How bank collapse triggered Pena's downfall
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement