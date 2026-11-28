Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part One has grossed Rs 1800 crore worldwide. It will soon beat Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 lifetime earnings of Rs 1813 crore to become the second highest-grossing Indian film after Aamir Khan's Dangal.

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has been on a record-breaking box office run. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic has struck a chord with audiences with its grand scale, spectacular visual effects and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has now crossed Rs 1800 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the third-highest grossing Indian film ever after Dangal and Dhurandhar 2.

Ramayana crosses Rs 1800 crore worldwide



Ramayana: Part One collected Rs 1000.55 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1790.10 crore worldwide in its first 23 days. On its 24th day, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer had earned Rs 10 crore net in India, by 6 pm. Thus, the Nitesh Tiwari directorial has now collected Rs 1010.55 crore net in India and grossed just over Rs 1800 crore worldwide.

Ramayana set to beat Dhurandhar 2

The Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer has dethroned Baahubali 2 to become the third highest-grossing Indian film. It now trails Dangal and Dhurandhar 2, which have grossed Rs 2070 crore and Rs 1813 worldwide, respectively. Ramayana will overtake Dhurandhar 2 on Sunday, Novembe 28, and become the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever. With a China release planned for 2027, the epic drama could also challenge Dangal for the top spot in the all-time worldwide box office rankings.

Ramayana 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, along with Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, Sheeba Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028, while Ramayana: Part One is expected to expand its international reach with releases in Japan, South Korea, China and Russia in the first quarter of 2027.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 23: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Baahubali 2, is third highest-grossing Indian film