Ramayana: Part One has surpassed Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the third highest-grossing Indian film ever, with Rs 1790.10 crore worldwide gross, trailing Dangal and Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. The Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi-starrer has also crossed Rs 1000 crore net in India.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One continues its record-breaking box office run since its release on November 5. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic has entered its fourth week in theatres, crossing Rs 1000 crore in India net collections and Rs 1790 crore in worldwide gross. The film has now surpassed the lifetime box office collection of Prabhas-starrer Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, becoming the third highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind Aamir Khan's Dangal and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge.

Ramayana beats Baahubali 2 lifetime collection

Ramayana: Part One had collected Rs 992.10 crore net in India and Rs 1775 crore gross worldwide after 22 days in theatres. On Friday, November 27, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer added Rs 8.45 crore to its domestic net collection, taking the total to Rs 1000.55 crore. Its India gross now stands at Rs 1195.10 crore. The film also added Rs 5 crore to its overseas gross on Friday, taking the international total to Rs 595 crore. With this, its worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1790.10 crore, surpassing the lifetime worldwide earnings of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, which had grossed Rs 1788.06 crore during its theatrical run in 2017.

Ramayana becomes third highest-grossing Indian film

With this milestone, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash-starrer has climbed to the third spot among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. It now trails Dangal and Dhurandhar 2, which have grossed Rs 2070.30 crore and Rs 1813.19 crore worldwide, respectively. Ramayana: Part One is expected to overtake Dhurandhar 2 during its fourth weekend, potentially becoming the second-highest-grossing Indian film ever. With a China release reportedly planned for 2027, the Nitesh Tiwari-directed film could also challenge Dangal for the top spot in the all-time worldwide box office rankings.

Ramayana 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, along with Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, Sheeba Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028, while Ramayana: Part One is expected to expand its international reach with releases in Japan, South Korea, China and Russia in the first quarter of 2027.

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