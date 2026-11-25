With the worldwide gross earnings of Rs 1750 crore, Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One is breaking box office records with each passing day since its release on November 5. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic is maintaining its successful theatrical run in its third week, crossing Rs 980 crore in India net collections and nearing Rs 1750 crore in worldwide gross. Now, Ramayana has crossed the lifetime earnings of Allu Arjun-led Pushpa 2 to become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2.

Ramayana beats Pushpa 2 lifetime haul

Ramayana earned Rs 972.95 crore net in India and Rs 1737.15 crore gross worldwide after 20 days. On its 21st day, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer has earned Rs 6.30 crore net in India as of 8 pm, taking its total domestic net collections to near Rs 980 crore. Adding the overseas earnings, Ramayana would end its worldwide gross close to Rs 1750 crore. This means that the epic drama has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Pushpa 2: The Rule, which grossed Rs 1742 crore in its entire theatrical run in 2024.

Ramayana becomes fourth highest-grossing Indian film

The Ranbir Kapooor-starrer has now become the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, and Baahubali 2, whose worldwide gross earnings are Rs 2070.30 crore, Rs 1813 crore, and Rs 1788 crore, respectively. In its fourth weekend, Ramayana will beat Baahubali 2 lifetime haul as well and become the third biggest Indian blockbuster.

Ramayana 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, Ramayana also features Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, along with Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher, Sheeba Chadha, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, and Rakul Preet Singh in pivotal roles. Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028, while Ramayana: Part One is expected to expand its international reach with releases in Japan, South Korea, China and Russia in the first quarter of 2027.

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