Ramayana: Part One earned Rs 17.50 crore on its third Tuesday after ticket prices were slashed, taking its India net collection to Rs 972.95 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 1735.15 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is now just Rs 27.05 crore away from crossing Rs 1000 crore net in India.

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The epic continues to draw audiences to theatres in its third week, with its grand scale, visual spectacle and cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic captivating moviegoers. With a worldwide gross of over Rs 1700 crore, the film has become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, behind Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

Ramayana witnesses box office jump after ticket prices slashed

With ticket prices reduced to Rs 99 for regular formats and Rs 199 for premium formats, Ramayana witnessed a significant jump in collections on its third Tuesday, earning Rs 17.50 crore. This marks a 37.8% increase over its third Monday collection of Rs 12.70 crore. The film's domestic net collection has now reached Rs 972.95 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 1162.15 crore. It earned another Rs 5 crore from overseas markets on day 20, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 573 crore. This brings its worldwide gross to Rs 1735.15 crore.

Ramayana to soon cross Rs 1000 crore in India

Despite the arrival of new releases, including Gunmaaster G9 and Yeh Prem Mol Liya, in theatres on November 27, Ramayana: Part One is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 1000 crore India net milestone. The film needs just Rs 27.05 crore more to achieve the feat. Once it does, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer will join Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 in the exclusive Rs 1000 crore India net club.

Ramayana 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film also features Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher and Rakul Preet Singh. Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028, while Ramayana: Part One is expected to expand its international reach with releases in Japan, South Korea, China and Russia in the first quarter of 2027.

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