Ramayana box office collection day 2: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film sees drop but crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayan Part One witnessed a dip in its collections on its second day, but still crossed Rs 100 crore net in India. The two-part epic sees Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana; Ramayana Part One has finally been released in theatres. The film has opened to strongly positive reviews, with audiences praising its grand scale, visual storytelling and cinematic portrayal of the Indian epic. Despite the pre-Diwali festive season, Ramayana took a solid start at the box office and collected Rs 64.95 crore net in India and grossed Rs 127.50 crore worldwide on its opening day. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial has now crossed Rs 100 crore at the domestic net box office on its second day.

How much did Ramayana earn on its second day?

The Ranbir, Sai and Yash-starrer epic has collected Rs 30 crore net in India on its second day, according to early estimates by entertainment tracking portal Sacnilk as of 7 pm. This takes its total domestic net collection to Rs 94.95 crore. Although Ramayana has witnessed a dip in collections compared to its opening day, the film is expected to comfortably cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the Indian box office before the end of Day 2.

Ramayana star-studded ensemble cast

Apart from Ranbir, Yash, and Sai; the enemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chadha, Indira Krishnan, Shobana, Anupam Kher, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shishir Sharma, and others.

Ramayana Part 2 releases in 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana Part 1 released on November 5 for Diwali 2026 and Ramayana Part 2 will arrive in Diwali 2028. The two-part epic has music by two Oscar winners - AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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