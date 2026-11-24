Ramayana: Part One has crossed Rs 1709 crore worldwide but witnessed a sharp 64.3% drop on its third Monday. With Rs 955.45 crore net in India, the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer faces a tough challenge to enter the Rs 1000 crore India net club.

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic has drawn audiences to theatres with its grand scale, visual spectacle and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic. With a worldwide gross of over Rs 1700 crore, the film has become the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, trailing only Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

Ramayana slows down in third week

Ramayana: Part One witnessed a significant dip in collections on its third Monday, earning Rs 12.70 crore. This marks a 64.3% decline from its third Sunday collection of Rs 35.60 crore. The film's domestic net collection now stands at Rs 955.45 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 1141.65 crore. It added another Rs 5 crore from overseas markets on Day 19, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 1709.65 crore.

Can Ramayana cross Rs 1000 crore in India?

With its box office momentum slowing in the third week and new films - Gunmaaster G9 and Yeh Prem Mol Liya - releasing in theatres on November 27, Ramayana: Part One faces a challenging road to the Rs 1000 crore India net milestone. The film needs another Rs 44.55 crore to achieve the feat. While its fourth weekend could provide a much-needed boost, the competition from new releases may affect its theatrical run. If it manages to cross the mark, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer will join Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 in the exclusive Rs 1000 crore India net club.

Ramayana 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Produced by Namit Malhotra and Yash, the film also features Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Anupam Kher and Rakul Preet Singh. Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028, while Ramayana: Part One is expected to expand its international reach with releases in Japan, South Korea, China and Russia in the first quarter of 2027.

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