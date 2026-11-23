Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana is just Rs 30 crore away from surpassing Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 but faces a tougher challenge to beat Prabhas' Baahubali 2 & Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2. Its planned January China release could further boost collections & put Aamir Khan's Dangal's all-time record in danger.

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic has struck a chord with audiences with its grand scale, spectacular visual effects and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has now crossed Rs 1700 crore at the worldwide box office, becoming the fifth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

How much did Ramayana earn on day 18?

Ramayana: Part One collected Rs 907.15 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1651 crore worldwide in its first 17 days. On its 18th day, Sunday, November 22, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer earned Rs 35.60 crore net in India, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 942.75 crore and India gross to Rs 1126.50 crore. The film also added Rs 20 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 587 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 1713.50 crore.

Ramayana set to surpass Pushpa 2, but can it beat Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2?

Pushpa 2: The Rule concluded its theatrical run in 2024 with a worldwide gross of Rs 1742.10 crore. With just Rs 30 crore separating it from that milestone, Ramayana: Part One is closing in on the Allu Arjun-starrer. However, surpassing Baahubali 2 and Dhurandhar 2 could prove to be a tougher challenge. The two films have grossed Rs 1788 crore and Rs 1813 crore worldwide, respectively. With fewer shows and fresh releases arriving on November 27, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer faces a challenging road ahead in its bid to climb further up the all-time list. Aamir Khan's Dangal, also directed by Nitesh Tiwari, continues to hold the top spot among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time. However, with its China release planned in January, Ramayana can topple Dangal easily to become the biggest Indian blockbuster.

Ramayana Part 2 cast and release details

The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, along with Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While Part One arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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