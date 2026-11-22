In its third weekend, Ramayana shows no sign of slowing down and continues its monstrous run at the box office. The film has entered India's top 5 films of all time.

Ramayana box office collection: It's been 17 days since Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana Part One was released, and it's showing no sign of slowing down. In its third weekend, Ramayana continues its monopoly, facing no competition from the new releases (OM, Kaali Kheti, Pratap), and continues earning in double digits.

As Sacnilk reported, on its 3rd Saturday, Ramayana collected Rs 27.65 crore net from 15851 shows. The total India gross collections are Rs 1,084 crore and total India net collections are Rs 907.15 crore so far. When it comes to overseas, Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana collected Rs 20 crore on Day 17, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 567 crore so far. Till now, the worldwide gross collection of Ramayana is Rs 1,651 crore.

Ramayana: Language-wise breakdown

On its third Saturday, out of Rs 27 crore net, Ramayana earned 20.50 crore from Hindi, Rs 2.75 crore from Malayalam shows, Rs 2 crore from Tamil, Rs 1.65 crore from Kannada, and Rs 75 lakh from Telugu. Till now, the film has earned Rs 689.50 crore from Hindi. It has also earned Rs 72.80 crore from Kannada, Rs 55.55 crore from Telugu, Rs 45.05 crore from Malayalam, and Rs 44.25 crore from the Tamil version.

Ramayana's next target: Pushpa 2

After beating the lifetime hauls of Dhurandhar, KGF 2, Jawan, Pathaan, and RRR, Ramayana is now at the 5th position of India's top grossers all time. With Rs 1651 crore, Ramayana is now heading to dethrone the lifetime business of Pushpa 2: The Rule. The 2024 blockbuster worldwide gross is Rs 1742 crore.

Also read: Ramayana: From fastest 1500 crore gross to biggest post-Diwali earner, records broken by Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's blockbuster

About Ramayana

Part One of the planned duology stars an ensemble cast including Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Sheeba Chadha, Sobhana, Lara Dutta, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and Kajal Aggarwal in the pivotal roles. Part Two of the series will be released in cinemas in 2028.