Ramayana: Part One has overtaken the domestic earnings of KGF: Chapter 2 become the highest-grossing film of Yash's career in India. The Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-starrer has earned Rs 880 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1575 crore worldwide.

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema within just two weeks of its release. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, the epic has wowed the audiences with its grand scale, breathtaking visual effects and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has grossed over Rs 1500 crore worldwide and become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Aamir Khan's Dangal, Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2, Prabhas' Baahubali 2 and Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

How much did Ramayana earn on day 16?

Ramayana: Part One earned Rs 863.75 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1547.15 crore worldwide in its first 15 days. On its 16th day, Friday, November 20, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer collected Rs 16.30 crore net in India, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 880.05 crore and India gross to Rs 1051.60 crore. It also earned Rs 8 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 523 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1574.60 crore.

Ramayana surpasses KGF 2 earnings in India

On its 16th day, Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part One surpassed the India lifetime collection of his 2022 period action drama KGF: Chapter 2, which had earned Rs 870 crore net during its theatrical run. With this feat, Ramayana: Part One has become the highest-grossing film of Yash's career in India. It has also climbed to the fourth spot among highest-grossing films in India, trailing only Pushpa 2 (Rs 1234 crore), Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 1150 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs 1030 crore).

Ramayana Part 2 cast and release details

The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, along with Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While Part One arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

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