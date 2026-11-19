Ramayana: Part One has earned Rs 865 crore net in India and Rs 1550 crore worldwide in 15 days. The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is now racing towards Rs 1000 crore net in India and aims to surpass Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 in the global gross earnings.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic has wowed the audiences with its grand scale, breathtaking visual effects and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic. The film has already surpassed the worldwide collections of Dhurandhar, Pathaan, Jawan, KGF Chapter 2 and RRR, becoming the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It now trails only Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 on the all-time list. Having crossed the Rs 1,500 crore mark worldwide, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer is now racing towards the Rs 1000 crore net milestone in India.

Ramayana to cross Rs 1000 crore net in India during third weekend

Ramayana: Part One earned Rs 844.40 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1519.05 crore worldwide in its first 14 days. On its 15th day, Thursday, November 19, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer collected Rs 19.35 crore net in India, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 863.75 crore and India gross to Rs 1032.15 crore. It also earned Rs 5 crore from overseas markets, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 515 crore. With this, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 1547.15 crore. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial is now expected to cross Rs 1000 crore net in India during its third weekend.

Ramayana boasts a star-studded ensemble cast

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Its ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil as Dashratha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, and Anupam Kher as Jatayu, among others.

Ramayana Part 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While Part One arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic features a musical collaboration between two Oscar-winning composers, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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