Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part One crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark at the worldwide box office on its 14th day of release. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic drama is the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time and trails only Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2, and Pushpa 2.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic continues to draw to theatres in its second week, with its grand scale, stunning visual effects and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic resonating with audiences. The film has already surpassed the worldwide collections of Dhurandhar, Pathaan, Jawan, KGF Chapter 2 and RRR, becoming the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. It now trails only Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 on the all-time list. Adding another milestone to its phenomenal box office run, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has crossed the Rs 1500 crore mark worldwide.

Ramayana crosses Rs 1500 crore worldwide

In its 13 days, Ramayana: Part One earned Rs 820.95 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1483.10 crore worldwide. On its 14th day, i.e. on Wednesday, November 18, Ramayana earned over Rs 20 crore net in India, taking its domestic net earnings to over Rs 840 crore and the gross worldwide collections to just above Rs 1500 crore.

Ramayana boasts a star-studded ensemble cast

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Its ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil as Dashratha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, and Anupam Kher as Jatayu, among others.

Ramayana Part 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While Part One arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic features a musical collaboration between two Oscar-winning composers, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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