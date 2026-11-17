Ranbir Kapoor and Yash's Ramayana: Part One has crossed Rs 820 crore net in India and Rs 1480 crore worldwide. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic is now closing in on Dhurandhar's domestic lifetime collection of Rs 840 crore to become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in India.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic continues to draw large crowds to theatres in its second week, with its grand scale, visual spectacle and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic finding a strong response among audiences. Since its release on November 5, the film has been on a record-breaking run, earning over Rs 820 crore net in India and grossing more than Rs 1450 crore worldwide.

Ramayana crosses Rs 800 crore in India

After collecting Rs 792.60 crore net in India and grossing Rs 1437.25 crore worldwide in its first 12 days, Ramayana added another Rs 28.70 crore to its domestic earnings on its 13th day. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 821.30 crore and its India gross to Rs 981.50 crore. On Tuesday, the film also added Rs 12 crore from its overseas markers, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 502 crore. This takes the worldwide gross of Ramayana to Rs 1483.50 crore.



Ramayana vs Dhurandhar domestic box office



On its 14th day, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer will surpass the domestic lifetime collection of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and become the second highest-grossing Bollywood film in India. The 2025 spy action thriller had earned Rs 840 crore net during its theatrical run. The record for the highest-grossing Bollywood film in India is currently held by Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which collected Rs 1150 crore net in India earlier this year. On Wednesday, Ramayana will also cross the Rs 1500 crore mark at the worldwide box office.

Ramayana boasts a star-studded ensemble cast

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Its ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil as Dashratha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, and Anupam Kher as Jatayu, among others.

Ramayana Part 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While the first instalment arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic features a musical collaboration between two Oscar-winning composers, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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