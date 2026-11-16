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Ramayana box office collection day 12: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film sees huge 60% drop but crosses Rs 1400 crore

Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash-starrer Ramayana: Part One has earned Rs 792.60 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1437.25 crore worldwide at the box office in 12 days. The epic drama witnessed a 57.3% drop in its collections on its second Monday, as compared to its previous day earnings.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 16, 2026, 10:41 PM IST

Ramayana box office collection day 12: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film sees huge 60% drop but crosses Rs 1400 crore
Ramayana box office collection day 12
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Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has turned into a massive box office phenomenon. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic continues to attract huge audiences in its second week with its grand scale, breathtaking visuals and cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic winning over moviegoers. Since its theatrical release on November 5, the film has been on a record-breaking run, amassing over Rs 1400 crore worldwide.

How much did Ramayana earn on day 12?

In its first 11 days, Ramayana: Part One earned Rs 760.60 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1,389 crore worldwide. On its second Monday, November 16, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer collected Rs 32 crore net in India, registering a 57.3% drop from its second Sunday earnings of Rs 75 crore. With this, the epic drama's 12-day India net collection stands at Rs 792.60 crore, while its India gross has reached Rs 947.25 crore. The film also added Rs 10 crore to its overseas earnings on Monday, taking its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 490 crore. This brings the worldwide gross collection of Ramayana: Part One to Rs 1,437.25 crore.

Ramayana boasts a star-studded ensemble cast

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Its ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil as Dashratha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, and Anupam Kher as Jatayu, among others.

Ramayana Part 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While the first instalment arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic features a musical collaboration between two Oscar-winning composers, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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