FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
J&K officers’ bodies transported in dumper truck; BJP MLA questions ‘insult’ to forces

J&K officers’ bodies transported in dumper truck; BJP MLA questions ‘insult’

Mumbai: Panic, search operations at CST station after it gets bomb threat

Mumbai: Panic, search operations at CST station after it gets bomb threat

Aditi Rao Hydari says Pankaj Tripathi makes acting look effortless: 'He doesn't give any gyaan, he is very quiet'

Aditi Rao Hydari says Pankaj Tripathi makes acting look effortless

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video

OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ramayana box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 700 crore in India

With over Rs 700 crore net in India, Ramayana: Part One has become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, trailing only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Dhurandhar. The epic drama features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 15, 2026, 04:27 PM IST

Ramayana box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 700 crore in India
Ramayana crosses Rs 700 crore in India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest Indian blockbusters. The epic continues to draw massive crowds to cinemas in its second weekend, with its grand scale, stunning visual spectacle and cinematic retelling of the Indian epic striking a chord with audiences. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the film has been on a record-breaking spree since its release on November 5, grossing over Rs 1250 crore worldwide.

Ramayana crosses Rs 700 crore in India

After earning Rs 685 crore net in India in its first 10 days, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer added another Rs 45 crore on its 11th day, taking its domestic net collection to Rs 730 crore by 4 pm. With this, Ramayana: Part One has become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film in India, trailing only Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Dhurandhar, which collected Rs 1150 crore and Rs 840 crore net, respectively. The Ranbir Kapoor film is now on course to surpass Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and claim the second spot by the end of its second week.

Ramayana boasts a star-studded ensemble cast

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Its ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil as Dashratha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, and Anupam Kher as Jatayu, among others.

Ramayana Part 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While the first instalment arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic features a musical collaboration between two Oscar-winning composers, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

READ | Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor film beats Dhurandhar 2, records biggest second Saturday

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
J&K officers’ bodies transported in dumper truck; BJP MLA questions ‘insult’ to forces
J&K officers’ bodies transported in dumper truck; BJP MLA questions ‘insult’
Ramayana box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film is unstoppable, crosses Rs 700 crore in India
Ramayana box office day 11: Ranbir, Yash film crosses Rs 700 crore in India
India to get lower US tariffs than competitor countries, Piyush Goyal says
India to get lower US tariffs than competitor countries, Piyush Goyal says
Mumbai: Panic, search operations at CST station after it gets bomb threat
Mumbai: Panic, search operations at CST station after it gets bomb threat
Maatrubhumi: Why Salman Khan has kept the film's biggest action sequences out of the trailer | Exclusive
Maatrubhumi: Why Salman has kept film's biggest action sequences out of trailer
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe; new Indian movies and shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video
OTT Releases This Week (November 9-15): Jailer 2, Daayra, Vibe, Ranabaali
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement