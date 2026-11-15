Ramayana box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor film mints Rs 1380 crore, beats Dhurandhar lifetime haul

Ramayana: Part One has minted Rs 1385 crore worldwide in 11 days, with its India net collection reaching Rs 760 crore. The Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi-starrer has surpassed lifetime earnings of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has emerged as one of the biggest blockbusters in Indian cinema. The Nitesh Tiwari-directed epic has maintained its phenomenal box office run in its second weekend, crossing Rs 750 crore in India net collections and Rs 1350 crore in worldwide gross. With these earnings, the film has climbed to the fifth spot among the highest-grossing Indian films of all time, behind Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2.

How much did Ramayana earn on day 11?

Ramayana had collected Rs 685.60 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1255 crore worldwide in its first 10 days. On its 11th day, the second Sunday, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer added Rs 75 crore to its India net collection, taking the total to Rs 760.60 crore. Its domestic gross now stands at Rs 909 crore. The film also witnessed a strong response in overseas markets, earning another Rs 40 crore on Sunday. This took its cumulative overseas gross to Rs 475.50 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to Rs 1384.50 crore.

Ramayana overtakes Dhurandhar, enters top five highest-grossing Indian films

With its latest box office figures, Ramayana has surpassed the lifetime worldwide collection of Dhurandhar to become the fifth highest-grossing Indian film of all time. The Ranveer Singh-starrer, directed by Aditya Dhar, had concluded its theatrical run with Rs 1,307 crore worldwide. However, the Ranbir Kapoor film still has a considerable distance to cover to catch up with Ranveer Singh's sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which ended its theatrical run with a staggering Rs 1813 crore worldwide. Whether Ramayana can challenge that benchmark in the coming days remains to be seen.

Ramayana Part 2 to release during Diwali 2028

The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic also features Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, along with Anupam Kher, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Arun Govil, and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles. It is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While the first instalment arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028.

READ | Ramayana box office collection day 11: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film crosses Rs 750 crore in India