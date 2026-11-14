Ramayana box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash film beats Jawan, KGF 2; earns Rs 1200 crore

Ramayana Part One has earned Rs 684 crore net in India and grossed Rs 1226 crore worldwide at the box office. The epic drama has overtaken Jawan and KGF 2 to become the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar, and RRR.

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One has become one of the biggest Indian blockbusters. The Nitesh Tiwari film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of Jawan and KGF Chapter 2 to become the seventh highest-grossing Indian film of all time behind Dangal, Dhurandhar 2, Baahubali 2, Pushpa 2, Dhurandhar, and RRR.

Ramayana boasts a star-studded ensemble cast

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi, the film features Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Its ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil as Dashratha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjihva, Kunal Kapoor as Lord Indra, Sheeba Chadha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, and Anupam Kher as Jatayu, among others.

Ramayana Part 2 to release during Diwali 2028

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with eight-time Oscar-winning visual effects company DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. While the first instalment arrived in cinemas during Diwali 2026, Ramayana: Part Two is scheduled to release during Diwali 2028. The two-part cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic features a musical collaboration between two Oscar-winning composers, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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