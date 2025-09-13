FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ramayana box office collection Day 1: Despite positive reviews, Ranbir, Yash-film trails Adipurush, Dhurandhar 2, Jawan, but beats Animal, Pathaan

Ramayana BO collection Day 1: Ranbir, Yash-film trails Adipurush, Dhurandhar 2

Lara Dutta calls Kaikeyi 'most misunderstood woman in history', hopes to 'do justice' to Lord Rama's stepmother in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Lara Dutta calls Kaikeyi 'most misunderstood woman in history'

Regena Cassandrra claims Karan Johar ignored her, slams Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte THIS reason: 'You are not being r*ped'

Regena Cassandrra slams Janhvi Kapoor, Radhika Apte: 'You are not being r*ped'

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ramayana box office collection Day 1: Despite positive reviews, Ranbir, Yash-film trails Adipurush, Dhurandhar 2, Jawan, but beats Animal, Pathaan

Ramayana Part One has opened to glorious positive reviews, yet the movie has opened below Prabhas' disaster Adipurush, Yash's flop Toxic, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Read on to know more.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 06, 2026, 12:05 AM IST

Ramayana box office collection Day 1: Despite positive reviews, Ranbir, Yash-film trails Adipurush, Dhurandhar 2, Jawan, but beats Animal, Pathaan
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana (Image source: File photo)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ramayana box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer Ramayana Part One has opened with positive reviews and mega hype. However, despite the positive word of mouth, the movie failed to beat the nightmarish take on Ramayana, Prabhas' Adipurush. Ramayana Part One has easily earned the second-biggest opening of 2026, trailing Dhurandhar: The Revenge. As Sacnilk reported, Ramayana has scored over Dhurandhar Part One, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and Ranbir's last blockbuster, Animal. 

How much did Ramayana earn on Day 1 in all languages? 

As per the trade tracking portal, Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net from 25200 shows. The Hindi version led the collection with Rs 47.50 crore from 20678 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 7.25 crore from 1197 shows. The Telugu version also earned Rs 6.00 crore from 1776 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 2.60 crore and Malayalam Rs 1.50 crore from 557 shows. The total India gross collections of Ramayana are Rs 77.50 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 64.85 crore. The overseas collections are not revealed yet. But once they are out, it will easily add Rs 20-40 crore more, taking the worldwide total over Rs 100 crore. 

How Ramayana trails in comparison

When it comes to comparison, Adipurush opened with Rs 86.75 crore from all languages (Telugu leading the collection, followed by Hindi). Dhurandhar The Revenge took 2026's biggest opening with Rs 102.55 crore from all languages. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan also earned Rs 75 crore net. Even Toxic, Yash's last disaster, took a monstrous opening, earning over Rs 100 crore collectively from all the languages. 

What holds for Ramayana? 

Unlike Adipurush and Toxic, Ramayana got positive feedback and super strong word of mouth. Prabhas and Yash-starrer crashed from the second day itself. But Ramayana will continue to grow over the extended weekend. On Diwali (Sunday), the evening collections will have a sizeable dip due to Laxmi Puja, but Monday will be historic. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana also stars Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil in key roles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ramayana box office collection Day 1: Despite positive reviews, Ranbir, Yash-film trails Adipurush, Dhurandhar 2, Jawan, but beats Animal, Pathaan
Ramayana BO collection Day 1: Ranbir, Yash-film trails Adipurush, Dhurandhar 2
DRDO Successfully Tests Pralay Missile: What are its range, capabilities and why is it important for India?
DRDO Successfully Tests Pralay Missile: What are its range, capabilities
Why are Yemen's Houthis demanding $51 billion from Saudi Arabia?
Why are Yemen's Houthis demanding $51 billion from Saudi Arabia?
'Save Democracy, Cancel SIR': CJP announces Kochi protest after Jantar Mantar detentions
'Save Democracy, Cancel SIR': CJP announces Kochi protest
Lara Dutta calls Kaikeyi 'most misunderstood woman in history', hopes to 'do justice' to Lord Rama's stepmother in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana
Lara Dutta calls Kaikeyi 'most misunderstood woman in history'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement