Ramayana box office collection Day 1: Despite positive reviews, Ranbir, Yash-film trails Adipurush, Dhurandhar 2, Jawan, but beats Animal, Pathaan

Ramayana Part One has opened to glorious positive reviews, yet the movie has opened below Prabhas' disaster Adipurush, Yash's flop Toxic, and Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Read on to know more.

Ramayana box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer Ramayana Part One has opened with positive reviews and mega hype. However, despite the positive word of mouth, the movie failed to beat the nightmarish take on Ramayana, Prabhas' Adipurush. Ramayana Part One has easily earned the second-biggest opening of 2026, trailing Dhurandhar: The Revenge. As Sacnilk reported, Ramayana has scored over Dhurandhar Part One, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, and Ranbir's last blockbuster, Animal.

How much did Ramayana earn on Day 1 in all languages?

As per the trade tracking portal, Ramayana collected Rs 64.85 crore net from 25200 shows. The Hindi version led the collection with Rs 47.50 crore from 20678 shows. The Kannada version earned Rs 7.25 crore from 1197 shows. The Telugu version also earned Rs 6.00 crore from 1776 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 2.60 crore and Malayalam Rs 1.50 crore from 557 shows. The total India gross collections of Ramayana are Rs 77.50 crore, and total India net collections are Rs 64.85 crore. The overseas collections are not revealed yet. But once they are out, it will easily add Rs 20-40 crore more, taking the worldwide total over Rs 100 crore.

How Ramayana trails in comparison

When it comes to comparison, Adipurush opened with Rs 86.75 crore from all languages (Telugu leading the collection, followed by Hindi). Dhurandhar The Revenge took 2026's biggest opening with Rs 102.55 crore from all languages. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan also earned Rs 75 crore net. Even Toxic, Yash's last disaster, took a monstrous opening, earning over Rs 100 crore collectively from all the languages.

What holds for Ramayana?

Unlike Adipurush and Toxic, Ramayana got positive feedback and super strong word of mouth. Prabhas and Yash-starrer crashed from the second day itself. But Ramayana will continue to grow over the extended weekend. On Diwali (Sunday), the evening collections will have a sizeable dip due to Laxmi Puja, but Monday will be historic. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana also stars Ravie Dubey, Lara Dutta, and Arun Govil in key roles.