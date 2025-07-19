Ramayana: Before Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan was Lord Rama, THIS actress was signed to play Goddess Sita, film was directed by.., got shelved due to..

Before Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana and Prabhas' mockery of the Indian Epic, Salman Khan was signed to play Lord Rama. Even after completing the movie 40%, it got shelved, and the reason will leave you puzzled.

Ramayana, the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol, is the most-awaited film. The two-part saga will be released on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027. The first look of the film has already created a huge buzz among the masses, and they're thrilled with what's in store. The big screen adaptation of Ramayana has nothing less than a dream for millions of Indians. Before Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana, Prabhas-starrer Adipurush was released with much anticipation, but the movie left moviegoers heartbroken. Even before Adipurush, Bollywood was making another Ramayana, on a mega scale, and the main lead of the film was Salman Khan.

Salman Khan as Lord Rama and Sonali Bendre as Goddess Sita

As per MidDay and India.com, in the early 1990s, Sohail Khan announced a film on Ramayana with Salman Khan as Lord Rama and Sonali Bendre as Goddess Sita. Sohail started his career as a director, and after Auzaar, he started making Ramayana. Soon, Pooja Bhatt also joined the cast, and the project started creating buzz. Reports have it that Salman had shot almost 40% of the film, and even started promoting the film in Ram Avatar, with traditional attire, bow, and arrow. However, the film got derailed, and it was shelved, leaving trade and fans shocked.

Why was Salman Khan's Ramayana shelved?

As per the media reports, during the production of the film, Sohail and Pooja came close, and romance blossomed between them. Reportedly, Pooja even spoke about their marriage publicly and shared her happiness about becoming a part of the Khan family. However, when Sohail's father, veteran writer Salim Khan, got to know about their affair, he suggested that Sohail step back from it. The sudden cold ignorance from the Khan family irked Pooja to such an extent that she walked out of the film, the project got halted, and was later shelved. It would have been really interesting to see how Salman Khan would have portrayed Lord Rama on the big screen.