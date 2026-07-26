FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con 2026: Ranbir Kapoor reveals crucial details about climax scene with Yash

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor reveals crucial details about climax scene with Yash

Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik react to Aamir Khan's third marriage: 'Humare samaaj mein...'

Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik react to Aamir Khan's third marriage

CJP Protest Ends: Will CJP Become a Political Party? Saurav Das Breaks Silence After Protest Ends

CJP Protest Ends: Will CJP Become a Political Party? Saurav Das Breaks Silence After Protest Ends

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family

Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con 2026: Ranbir Kapoor reveals crucial details about climax scene with Yash

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. Shot for IMAX, Part 1 releases this Diwali, while Part 2 arrives on Diwali 2027.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 07:17 PM IST

Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con 2026: Ranbir Kapoor reveals crucial details about climax scene with Yash
Yash and Ranbir at Comic-Con 2026
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Fans waiting to witness Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama and Yash's Ravana lock horns in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will have to be a little more patient. Despite Ramayana: Part 1 gearing up for its grand Diwali release, Ranbir has revealed that the film's most anticipated face-off is yet to be filmed. Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Ranbir shared that the biggest moments between Lord Rama and Ravana unfold later in the story, which is why he and Yash have not shot together yet. Ramayana: Part 1 is slated to hit theatres this Diwali, while the second instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

Opening up about working with Yash, Ranbir said, "Lord Rama and Ravana will be appearing together at the end of the film, with maybe a meeting in the middle. But we haven't shot that. So, we haven't had the opportunity to work together. But, I have known Yash for some time now, and I have been a big fan of his work. I truly believe that we needed somebody with his aura, his stardom, his outlook to play this role." The Animal actor also heaped praise on Yash's interpretation of Ravana, saying it breaks away from the conventional portrayal of the iconic antagonist. "He has played it with so much swag, aura, and honesty that he has really made Ravana come alive. Over the years, we have had a very stereotypical depiction of Ravana, but not this one," he added.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey essays Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan. The two-part epic has been filmed for the IMAX format. Although the climactic confrontation between Lord Rama and Ravana is still pending, Ramayana: Part 1 remains on course for its Diwali release this year, with the concluding chapter set to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027. The ambitious mythological saga is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

READ | Ahead of Ramayana, Manoj Muntashir calls Adipurush 'biggest mistake' of his life: 'We couldn't do justice to Lord Rama, Hanuman'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con 2026: Ranbir Kapoor reveals crucial details about climax scene with Yash
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor reveals crucial details about climax scene with Yash
Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik react to Aamir Khan's third marriage: 'Humare samaaj mein...'
Hina Khan, Rubina Dilaik react to Aamir Khan's third marriage
IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history with unprecedented feat in 3rd T20I against Zimbabwe
IND vs ZIM: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history with unprecedented feat
Jaaved Jaaferi reveals how he made Manav in Dhamaal 'physically weaker': 'Wanted him childlike, not caricaturish'
Jaaved Jaaferi reveals how he made Manav in Dhamaal 'physically weaker'
'I won't delete it': BJP MP's daughter refuses to take down viral Dharmendra Pradhan post
'Won't delete it': BJP MP's daughter refuses to remove viral Dharmendra Pradhan
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
Ikka: From Sunny Deol's return as lawyer, to his reunion with Dhurandhar's Akshaye Khanna after 29 years; four reasons to watch courtroom drama
From Sunny's return as lawyer, to reunion with Akshaye, 4 reasons to watch Ikka
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement