Ramayana at San Diego Comic-Con 2026: Ranbir Kapoor reveals crucial details about climax scene with Yash

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana. Shot for IMAX, Part 1 releases this Diwali, while Part 2 arrives on Diwali 2027.

Fans waiting to witness Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama and Yash's Ravana lock horns in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana will have to be a little more patient. Despite Ramayana: Part 1 gearing up for its grand Diwali release, Ranbir has revealed that the film's most anticipated face-off is yet to be filmed. Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con 2026, Ranbir shared that the biggest moments between Lord Rama and Ravana unfold later in the story, which is why he and Yash have not shot together yet. Ramayana: Part 1 is slated to hit theatres this Diwali, while the second instalment is scheduled for a Diwali 2027 release.

Opening up about working with Yash, Ranbir said, "Lord Rama and Ravana will be appearing together at the end of the film, with maybe a meeting in the middle. But we haven't shot that. So, we haven't had the opportunity to work together. But, I have known Yash for some time now, and I have been a big fan of his work. I truly believe that we needed somebody with his aura, his stardom, his outlook to play this role." The Animal actor also heaped praise on Yash's interpretation of Ravana, saying it breaks away from the conventional portrayal of the iconic antagonist. "He has played it with so much swag, aura, and honesty that he has really made Ravana come alive. Over the years, we have had a very stereotypical depiction of Ravana, but not this one," he added.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita. Sunny Deol plays Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey essays Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan. The two-part epic has been filmed for the IMAX format. Although the climactic confrontation between Lord Rama and Ravana is still pending, Ramayana: Part 1 remains on course for its Diwali release this year, with the concluding chapter set to arrive in theatres on Diwali 2027. The ambitious mythological saga is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations.

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