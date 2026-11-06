Ramayana: AR Rahman brings together Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Shankar Mahadevan for Shree Hanuman Chalisa

Ramayana Part 1 features a special musical offering composed by AR Rahman. Shree Hanuman Chalisa brings together Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher and Shankar Mahadevan. The film ends with a glimpse of Lord Hanuman, but does not reveal Sunny Deol's face.

Ramayana Part 1 released in cinemas worldwide on November 5 and has opened to strongly positive reviews, with audiences praising its grand scale, visual storytelling and cinematic portrayal of the Indian epic. Adding to the excitement surrounding the film's theatrical release, the makers have unveiled Shree Hanuman Chalisa, a devotional song composed by Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman, featuring five celebrated singers from the Indian music industry.

The special rendition brings together Diljit Dosanjh, Sukhwinder Singh, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher and Shankar Mahadevan, with additional vocals by Sreekanth Hariharan. Bringing together five distinctive voices, the composition pays tribute to Lord Hanuman and adds another musical highlight to the film. AR Ameen and Hiral Viradia have supervised the music, while Hiral has also handled vocal production. The song video is available on the official YouTube channels of World of Ramayana and T-Series, while the full audio can be streamed across music platforms.

Interestingly, Ramayana Part 1 also ends with a glimpse of Lord Hanuman, accompanied by the audio of Shree Hanuman Chalisa. While the character is introduced in the closing moments of Part 1, Sunny Deol's face is not revealed, leaving audiences with a glimpse of what is to come in the second installment.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film also brings together an ensemble cast to recreate one of India's most revered mythological stories on the big screen. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic. While Part 1 arrived in theatres on November 5, 2026, Part 2 is scheduled for a Diwali 2028 release.

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