Ramayana: Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to Ranbir Kapoor film's trailer, calls it 'eternal reminder that...'

Sandep Reddy Vanga, who directed Ranbir Kapoor in the 2023 controversial blockbuster Animal, has reacted to the Ramayana trailer. The two-part epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravie Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman.

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ramayana is undoubtedly the most awaited Indian film of the year. The trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological epic was finally released on Thusday, July 30. From breathtaking sequences and grand visuals to star-studded ensemble cast and larger-than-life production design, the trailer sparked widespread praise across social media. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, who directed Ranbir in the 2023 controversial blockbuster Animal, has also shared his reaction to the Ramayana trailer.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reacts to Ramayana trailer

Taking to his X handle, Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared the Ramayana trailer and wrote, "'YEH RAM YUG KA AARAMBH HAI.' Not just a trailer, but the eternal reminder that DHARMA will always triumph over ADHARMA." Even though Vanga and Kapoor's Animal was heavily criticised for its excessive violence and glorification of toxic masculinity, it went on to become a blockbuster and grossed over Rs 900 crore worldwide. As per reports, the filmmaker and actor will start shooting for the sequel Animal Park in mid-2027. Vanga is now busy filming Prabhas-led Spirit, which is slated to release in theatres on March 5 next year.

"YEH RAM YUG KA AARAMBH HAI."

Not just a trailer, but the eternal reminder that DHARMA will always triumph over ADHARMA.https://t.co/5uAgQKUlqg — Sandeep Reddy Vanga (@imvangasandeep) July 31, 2026

Who plays whom in Ramayana?

Ramayana boasts one of the biggest ensemble casts assembled for an Indian production. Ranbir Kapoor leads as Lord Rama while also portraying Lord Parashurama. Sai Pallavi plays Sita, Yash steps into the role of Ravana, and Ravie Dubey essays Lakshmana. Sunny Deol, who plays Lord Hanuman, is missing from the trailer. The supporting cast also includes Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Sheeba Chaddha, Indira Krishnan, and Shobana among others.

Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with the 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the much-awaited adaptation is envisioned as a monumental two-part global epic. Ramayana will be released in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027. The two Oscar winners, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, have scored the music and background score for the films.

READ | Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's double role as Lord Rama and Lord Parashurama confirmed in Nitesh Tiwari's epic