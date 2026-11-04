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Ramayana: Allu Arjun extends 'pure, positive' wishes for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic; calls it 'a divine attempt'

Ahead of its release tomorrow, Allu Arjun has send his best wishes to the Ramayana team and urged everyone to support the Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash-starrer epic. Ramayana: Part 1 is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra with its music by AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 04:18 PM IST

Ramayana: Allu Arjun extends 'pure, positive' wishes for Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer epic; calls it 'a divine attempt'
Allu Arjun on Ramayana
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Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana: Part One is set for its grand theatrical release on November 5. With strong advance bookings, the grand epic is looking at a monumental Rs 100 crore opening at the Indian box office. Ahead of its release, Allu Arjun has extended his best wishes to the Ramayana team and urged everyone to support the film.

Allu Arjun sends best wishes to Ramayana team

Taking to his X handle, the Pushpa star shared a poster of Ramayana and wrote, "My best wishes to the entire #Ramayana team. It’s not just a movie. It’s a representation of our culture and an attempt to raise the bar of Indian films. I wholeheartedly send my pure, positive wishes to the entire team for their divine attempt. Let’s all unite and come forward to support a pure attempt that carries our stories, our culture and our glory. Jai Sri Ram."

Ramayana star-studded ensemble cast

Apart from Ranbir, Yash, and Sai; the enemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, alongside Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Kajal Aggarwal, Sheeba Chadha, Indira Krishnan, Shobana, Anupam Kher, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shishir Sharma, and others.

Ramayana release details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the two-part epic will release worldwide in IMAX, with Part 1 arriving on November 5 for Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2028. The films have music by two Oscar winners - AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

READ | Ramayana movie review: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Nitesh bring the most impactful, detailed, visually rich take on Indian epic

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