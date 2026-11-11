FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Why Mother Dairy, Amul to hike milk prices in Delhi-NCR from November 12?

Why Mother Dairy, Amul to hike milk prices in Delhi-NCR from November 12?

Bhai Dooj 2026: Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji on why family is where spiritual growth is really tested

Bhai Dooj 2026: Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji on Why Family Is Where Spiritual Grow

Karnataka BJP protests price hikes, demands rollback of milk, bus fare increases

Karnataka BJP protests price hikes, demands rollback of milk, bus fare increases

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics

Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ramayana: Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor film crossing 1000 crore, makers send Indian Epic to Oscars? Here's what we know

As per the reports, the makers of Ramayana have submitted for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled for 2027.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 11, 2026, 02:24 PM IST

Ramayana: Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor film crossing 1000 crore, makers send Indian Epic to Oscars? Here's what we know
A poster of Ramayana (Image source: File photo)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana Part One is enjoying a monstrous run at the global box office. As Nitesh Tiwari's directorial is nearing Rs 1000 crore worldwide, the makers have now decided to aim for the next big target: Oscars. As per media reports, Ramayana has been submitted for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards, which is scheduled for 2027. India has already selected Marathi film Gondhal as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film category. But now the makers of Ramayana have decided to participate in the Oscar race. 

Does submission mean Ramayana secured a nomination at the Oscars? 

The submission does not mean that Ramayana has secured a nomination. Films can be submitted independently for consideration in different categories, subject to the Academy’s eligibility rules. As per the reports, the makers are seeking to make Ramayana eligible for consideration for the Academy’s general categories.

Also read: Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Gondhal is its official entry in the International Feature Film category. But this does not stop Ramayana from competing in other Oscar categories. If the films meet the eligibility requirements, the Academy allows films from different countries to enter the general categories independently. 

What are the minimum requirements for Ramayana to be submitted in Oscars?

For the 99th Academy Awards, films must have a qualifying theatrical release in one of six selected US metropolitan areas. The eligible movie must complete a minimum seven-day consecutive theatrical run in the same commercial cinema, with at least three screenings every day, and one screening must begin between 6 pm and 10 pm. It will be interesting to see if Ramayana will be selected for the Oscars race or not. 

About Ramayana Part One 

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part One also stars Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, and Sunny Deol in key roles. The second part of the planned duology will be released in 2028.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Brent crude crashes from $115 to $90: Will petrol and diesel prices become cheaper in India?
Crude at $90 after $115: Will IOC, BPCL and HPCL cut petrol and diesel prices?
Why Mother Dairy, Amul to hike milk prices in Delhi-NCR from November 12?
Why Mother Dairy, Amul to hike milk prices in Delhi-NCR from November 12?
Jammu and Kashmir: Terror attack on CRPF camp in Kulgam, 3 jawans injured
J&K: Terror attack on CRPF camp in Kulgam, 3 jawans injured
Bhai Dooj 2026: Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji on why family is where spiritual growth is really tested
Bhai Dooj 2026: Pujya Gurudevshri Rakeshji on Why Family Is Where Spiritual Grow
Ramayana: Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor film crossing 1000 crore, makers send Indian Epic to Oscars? Here's what we know
Ramayana: Ahead of Ranbir film crossing 1000 crore, makers send Epic to Oscars
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir Kapoor, Sunny Deol, Rakul Preet Singh, Alia Bhatt shine at movie premiere, see inside pics
Ramayana Part One: Ranbir, Sunny, Rakul, Alia shine at movie premiere
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk
Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir took Rs 75 cr, Yash's fees will shock you
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa; new movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Mirzapur The Movie, Obsession, Akka, Baththa, Immortal
Rise and Fall 2: From Siwet-Shehzad’s showdown to Swara Bhasker's casting couch escape, 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
Rise and Fall 2: 5 most viral moments of Virender Sehwag show
From Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana to Ayushmann Khurrana's Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
From Ramayana to Yeh Prem Mol Liya: 5 films to watch this November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement