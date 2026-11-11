Ramayana: Ahead of Ranbir Kapoor film crossing 1000 crore, makers send Indian Epic to Oscars? Here's what we know

As per the reports, the makers of Ramayana have submitted for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards, scheduled for 2027.

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana Part One is enjoying a monstrous run at the global box office. As Nitesh Tiwari's directorial is nearing Rs 1000 crore worldwide, the makers have now decided to aim for the next big target: Oscars. As per media reports, Ramayana has been submitted for consideration at the 99th Academy Awards, which is scheduled for 2027. India has already selected Marathi film Gondhal as its official entry for the Best International Feature Film category. But now the makers of Ramayana have decided to participate in the Oscar race.

Does submission mean Ramayana secured a nomination at the Oscars?

The submission does not mean that Ramayana has secured a nomination. Films can be submitted independently for consideration in different categories, subject to the Academy’s eligibility rules. As per the reports, the makers are seeking to make Ramayana eligible for consideration for the Academy’s general categories.

Also read: Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

Gondhal is its official entry in the International Feature Film category. But this does not stop Ramayana from competing in other Oscar categories. If the films meet the eligibility requirements, the Academy allows films from different countries to enter the general categories independently.

What are the minimum requirements for Ramayana to be submitted in Oscars?

For the 99th Academy Awards, films must have a qualifying theatrical release in one of six selected US metropolitan areas. The eligible movie must complete a minimum seven-day consecutive theatrical run in the same commercial cinema, with at least three screenings every day, and one screening must begin between 6 pm and 10 pm. It will be interesting to see if Ramayana will be selected for the Oscars race or not.

About Ramayana Part One

Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part One also stars Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, and Sunny Deol in key roles. The second part of the planned duology will be released in 2028.