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Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's epic to take monsterous start, already gross Rs 100 crore worldwide in pre-sales, 25 lakh tickets sold

A day before the mega release, Ramayana advance booking has peaked. Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has already grossed Rs 100 crore worldwide. In India, over 25 lakh tickets have been sold.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 04, 2026, 07:22 AM IST

Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's epic to take monsterous start, already gross Rs 100 crore worldwide in pre-sales, 25 lakh tickets sold
A poster of Ramayana (Image source: Official handout)
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Ramayana Part One will be released on November 5, with a monstrous start. The unprecedented hype and anticipation have peaked and led to record-breaking advance booking sales. As per the trade tracking portal Sacnilk, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash-starrer has crossed the 100 crore mark in pre-sales. The numbers are real, and they have already proven why Ramayana will be a monumental success, a revolution in the adaptation of Indian epics. Not only in India, but Ramayana will take a gigantic start even in overseas. Going by the data, the movie is all set to become a worldwide phenomenon. 

Ramayana advance booking till now 

According to Sacnilk, Namit Malhotra's Ramayana: Part One has already achieved a milestone, with its worldwide opening-weekend advance bookings crossing 100 crore gross. Ramayana grossed Rs 96.43 Cr (Rs 77.17 Cr without block seats) from 25.61 lakh (20.52 lakh without block seats) advance tickets across India. The Hindi version leads the bookings, followed by the Telugu and Kannada versions.

The strong momentum of Ramayana overseas

When it comes to overseas, North America remains the biggest contributor. The paid premieres of November 4 have already generated $1.20+ million. Total USA pre-sales through the weekend are around $3 million. Australia, the United Kingdom, and other international territories are contributing to the growing total. As per trade projections reported by the portal, Ramayana is targeting a $20 million-plus overseas opening weekend. The film has the potential to reach $25 million if the remaining territories deliver strongly. The biggest advantage for Ramayana will be the spot booking over the extended weekend, which will grow with word of mouth. Ramayana is expected to record the biggest opening for an Indian film in 2026, beating Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part One also stars Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, Arun Govil, Lara Dutta, Vivek Oberoi, and Kunal Kapoor in key roles.

Also read: Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

 

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