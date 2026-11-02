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Ramayana advance booking: 3 days before release, 11 lakh tickets sold, Rs 50 crore from pre-sales, Ranbir, Yash film to take historic start

Ramayana advance booking: 3 days before release, 11 lakh tickets sold, Rs 50 cr

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Ramayana advance booking: 3 days before release, 11 lakh tickets sold, Rs 50 crore from pre-sales, Ranbir, Yash film to take historic start

Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi are set to shatter box office records, as their film Ramayana will take historic start at the box office.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 02:02 PM IST

Ramayana advance booking: 3 days before release, 11 lakh tickets sold, Rs 50 crore from pre-sales, Ranbir, Yash film to take historic start
A poster of Ramayana (Image source: File photo)
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Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana is all set to hit cinemas on November 5, and as per the pre-sales report, the film is set to take a historic start. As Sacnilk reported, with three days before the big release, Part One has sold over 11 lakh tickets and crossed 50 crore gross in India advance bookings for the opening weekend. 

The trade tracking portal reported approx. Rs 49.75 crore gross, including blocked seats from approximately 11.87 lakh tracked tickets across 37,685 shows in 1,738 cinemas as of the 1:20 PM update. Including Sunday bookings, the cumulative advance has crossed 50 crore. The pre-sales are led by Hindi with approximately 84% of the gross, followed by Kannada at 9% and Telugu at 5%.

Hindi and premium formats like IMAX lead the bookings 

Another factor leading to a fabulous opening is the premium formats becoming the driving factor in Ramayana's booking performance. With IMAX, 4DX, Dolby Cinema, ICE and EPIQ screenings have collectively generated approximately 9.50 crore gross including blocked seats, accounting for around 19% of the total from only about 2% of tracked shows. 

Ramayana state-wise booking

As per the reports, Maharashtra is leading the advance booking with 10.50+ crore gross, followed by Delhi at 7.50 crore and Karnataka at 7.30 crore, all including blocked seats. Even Telangana is recording stronger occupancy than several larger Hindi markets. However, Tamil bookings remain relatively limited despite the film's multi-language rollout. 

Also read: Ramayana star cast fees: Ranbir Kapoor took Rs 75 crore to play Rama, Yash's price will shock you, Lara Dutta, Kunal Kapoor took only little chunk

 

Ramayana to beat Dhurandhar 2 to become biggest opening for Indian cinema

Going by the trend, with on-the-spot bookings, Ramayana is all set to beat the opening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Rs 226.60 crore to Rs 240 crore). Till now, the Ramayana has outpaced both Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Yash's KGF Chapter 2. However, it still trails behind Dhurandhar 2, RRR, and Pushpa 2 so far. In North America, Ramayana will have paid previews on November 4, the eve of its release. The 24 hours after its world premiere registered a 27% jump in collections. By Monday, the film had earned $3.9 million in overseas advance bookings, including over $1.5 million for the US paid previews alone. This takes the film’s worldwide advance-booking gross to Rs 75 crore three days before its release.

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