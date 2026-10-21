Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's movie sells 1 lakh tickets, earns Rs 5 crore in pre-sales

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana is off to a gigantic start. 15 days ahead of the release, the advance booking opened on a solid note, with 1 lakh tickets sold, minting over Rs 5 crore gross in pre-sales itself. As Sacnilk reported, as of October 21, 5 pm, Ramayana has earned a total of Rs 5.83 crore (Rs 3.99 crore without block seats) from 1 lakh tickets across 3,478 shows on 1 show date (November 5). 94% of sales, around Rs 5.46 crore, are from Hindi, followed by Kannada at Rs 36.14 lakh (6%), and Rs 66,600 in Telugu.

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana is off to a gigantic start. 15 days ahead of the release, the advance booking opened on a solid note, with 1 lakh tickets sold, minting over Rs 5 crore gross in pre-sales itself. As Sacnilk reported, as of October 21, 5 pm, Ramayana has earned a total of Rs 5.83 crore (Rs 3.99 crore without block seats) from 1 lakh tickets across 3,478 shows on 1 show date (November 5). 94% of sales, around Rs 5.46 crore, are from Hindi, followed by Kannada at Rs 36.14 lakh (6%), and Rs 66,600 in Telugu.

Not only in India, but Ramayana will also take a solid opening in the USA as well

As producer Namit Malhotra has said several times in the media, Ramayana is India's gift to the world; the film is expected to open with record-breaking numbers in the international markets too.

As per the trade tracking portal, the film's bookings opened in the USA on October 15, with early pre-sales crossing $150K within 24 hours for the premieres. Through Fandango, ticket sales kicked off in premium theatrical formats such as IMAX and 3D at participating locations. The initial response indicates interest among overseas moviegoers, although the current booking figures represent only the early stage of the advance sales period.

Why will Ramayana be important for the international positioning?

Due to the massive scale, budget, and international positioning, the overseas market is particularly important for Ramayana. The movie's appeal among Indian audiences living abroad will also play a key role in pulling the numbers internationally.

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However, a strong initial booking response does not automatically guarantee a major opening. The growth in show listings, availability of premium screens, and ticket sales closer to release will give a clearer picture of its North American potential. With domestic bookings also expected to begin shortly, the coming days should offer a better indication of the film's overall opening prospects. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the Ramayana duology will be released in Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.