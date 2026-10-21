FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Tiger Shroff firing case: Two more arrested hours after Gujarat police nabbed Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member

Tiger firing case: Two more arrested in failed assassination attempt at actor

Hardik Pandya comeback delayed? Star all-rounder may be out until IPL 2027

Hardik Pandya comeback delayed? Star all-rounder may be out until IPL 2027

France Protest: Jewellery Shop Looted On Cam | CCTV Video Exposes Shocking Unrest In France

France Protest: Jewellery Shop Looted On Cam | CCTV Video Exposes Shocking Unrest In France

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha

From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss

From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026

Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's movie sells 1 lakh tickets, earns Rs 5 crore in pre-sales

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana is off to a gigantic start. 15 days ahead of the release, the advance booking opened on a solid note, with 1 lakh tickets sold, minting over Rs 5 crore gross in pre-sales itself. As Sacnilk reported, as of October 21, 5 pm, Ramayana has earned a total of Rs 5.83 crore (Rs 3.99 crore without block seats) from 1 lakh tickets across 3,478 shows on 1 show date (November 5). 94% of sales, around Rs 5.46 crore, are from Hindi, followed by Kannada at Rs 36.14 lakh (6%), and Rs 66,600 in Telugu. 

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 21, 2026, 06:40 PM IST

Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's movie sells 1 lakh tickets, earns Rs 5 crore in pre-sales
A poster of Ramayana (Image source: IMDb)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ramayana box office collection: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana is off to a gigantic start. 15 days ahead of the release, the advance booking opened on a solid note, with 1 lakh tickets sold, minting over Rs 5 crore gross in pre-sales itself. As Sacnilk reported, as of October 21, 5 pm, Ramayana has earned a total of Rs 5.83 crore (Rs 3.99 crore without block seats) from 1 lakh tickets across 3,478 shows on 1 show date (November 5). 94% of sales, around Rs 5.46 crore, are from Hindi, followed by Kannada at Rs 36.14 lakh (6%), and Rs 66,600 in Telugu. 

Not only in India, but Ramayana will also take a solid opening in the USA as well

As producer Namit Malhotra has said several times in the media, Ramayana is India's gift to the world; the film is expected to open with record-breaking numbers in the international markets too. 

As per the trade tracking portal, the film's bookings opened in the USA on October 15, with early pre-sales crossing $150K within 24 hours for the premieres. Through Fandango, ticket sales kicked off in premium theatrical formats such as IMAX and 3D at participating locations. The initial response indicates interest among overseas moviegoers, although the current booking figures represent only the early stage of the advance sales period.

Why will Ramayana be important for the international positioning? 

Due to the massive scale, budget, and international positioning, the overseas market is particularly important for Ramayana. The movie's appeal among Indian audiences living abroad will also play a key role in pulling the numbers internationally. 

Also read: Jailer 2: Mohanlal's body double breaks silence on controversy, admits only 'parts of his hands and legs were used'

 

However, a strong initial booking response does not automatically guarantee a major opening. The growth in show listings, availability of premium screens, and ticket sales closer to release will give a clearer picture of its North American potential. With domestic bookings also expected to begin shortly, the coming days should offer a better indication of the film's overall opening prospects. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the Ramayana duology will be released in Diwali 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Tiger Shroff firing case: Two more arrested hours after Gujarat police nabbed Lawrence Bishnoi's gang member
Tiger firing case: Two more arrested in failed assassination attempt at actor
Hardik Pandya comeback delayed? Star all-rounder may be out until IPL 2027
Hardik Pandya comeback delayed? Star all-rounder may be out until IPL 2027
Big Relief To Das, Ranka: Delhi court orders release of CJP leaders from judicial custody
Big Relief To Das, Ranka: Delhi court orders release of CJP leaders from jail
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's movie sells 1 lakh tickets, earns Rs 5 crore in pre-sales
Ramayana: Ranbir Kapoor's movie sells 1 lakh tickets, earns Rs 5 cr in pre-sales
Women’s U-19 T20 World Cup 2027 schedule out: Bangladesh, Nepal to co-host; India begin title defence on January 22
Women’s U-19 T20 WC 2027 schedule out: India begin title defence on January 22
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha; new movies and shows to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Koffee With Karan 9, Roadies Rebirth, Aasha
From Whalefall to Project Hail Mary, Resident Evil: 5 must-watch survival flicks of 2026 you can't afford to miss
From Whalefall to Resident Evil: 5 best survival flicks of 2026
Dil Chahta Hai, Cocktail, Dostana: 5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
5 must-watch Bollywood films that celebrate true friendship
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Sanya Malhotra, actresses who embody goddess in blue outfits
Navratri Day 4: From Shraddha, Kriti, Sanya, actresses who embody goddess
Navratri 2026: From Alia Bhatt to Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, take inspiration from Bollywood actresses to stun everyone in white
Navratri: From Alia to Sara, Shraddha, take inspiration from actresses for white
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement