Dipika Chikhlia played Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic TV series Ramayan. The mythological epic is being adapted once again for the big screen with Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash as Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana.

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash as Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is the most awaited Indian film. An adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, the mythological drama is being made in two parts with Part 1 and Part 2 slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively.

The most famous adaptation of Ramayana has been the iconic TV series Ramayan, which was created, written, and directed by Ramanand Sagar. It aired on Doordarshan from 1997 to 1998 and had Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhlia, and Arvind Trivedi playing the three pivotal characters of Lord Rama, Sita, and Ravana.

While Arun Govil will be seen playing another role in Ranbir Kapoor film, Dipika Chikhila doesn't want to be a part of the Nitesh Tiwari directorial. In a recent inteview with the famous YouTuber Siddharth Kannan, Dipika said that she believes she should "die as Sita." She added that she was offered to play Lord Rama's mother Kaushalya in a serial based on Ramayana a few years ago. Dipika shared that she was "confused" about taking up that role but her brother told her, "You are known as Sita, and you should die as Sita."

Elaborating further, Chikhlia said, "I clearly understood that people have known me as Sita ji and nothing will become as popular as Sagar’s Ramayan. Then why should I fiddle with my image? I am Sita, I have accepted it. For 35 years, I have taken the responsibility of being Sita then why should I try to be something else."

Dipika also shared that after playing Sita in Ramayana, she cannot play negative roles. She revealed that she rejected two roles recently where her character was required to smoke. "I have gotten messages from big production houses for a film and they wanted me with a cigarette in my hand, both of them. And I said no. Sometimes I wonder, how can you even ask me something like that?", she concluded.