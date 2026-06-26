Ramayan's Sita aka Dipika Chikhlia backs Ranbir Kapoor's casting as Lord Rama, calls him 'excellent actor'

Dipika Chikhlia, who portrayed Sita in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, has backed Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi's casting as Lord Rama and Sita in Namit Malhotra's Ramayana. The two-part film adaptation, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, also features Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Hanuman.

Dipika Chikhlia, who continues to be known for iconic portrayal as Sita in Ramanand Sagar's iconic television series Ramayan, has expressed confidence in Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, who are set to essay Lord Rama and Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming adaptation of the epic. Speaking to with IANS while promoting her upcoming film Tera Mera Nata, Dipika praised the lead pair, saying she believes both actors will do complete justice to their roles. Speaking about the new adaptation, Dipika said, "Both are very good actors. I have seen Sai Pallavi's work and she is a phenomenal actress. Ranbir Kapoor is also an excellent actor. I am sure both of them will portray their characters very beautifully."

Dipika also opened up about how people continue to associate her with Goddess Sita decades after the show first aired, and even now bow down to her to touch her feet. "Initially, it was difficult for me to understand why people would touch my feet. But later I realised that they were not expressing reverence for Dipika, they were expressing their devotion towards Sita Mata. I respect their emotions. It is their love and faith," she shared.

About Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan

The Doordarshan show Ramayan continues to remain one of the most iconic television shows of all time. The show, that aired from 1987 to 1988, starred Arun Govil as Lord Ram, Sunil Lahri as Lakshman, Arvind Trivedi as Ravan, Dara Singh as Hanuman and Dipika Chikhlia as Sita. In 2020, during the Covid-19 lockdown, Ramayan was re-telecast, broke several viewership records globally, and became the most watched TV show in the world.

About Namit Malhotra's Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and 8-time Oscar winning VFX studio DNEG in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations; Ramayana is being filmed for IMAX and will release worldwide - Part 1 in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 in Diwali 2027. Apart from Ranbir and Sai, it features Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana, and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. Two Oscar winners, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, are composing the music and background score for the grand epic.

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