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Ramayan's Ram and Seeta reunites, Arun Govil teams up with Dipika Chikhlia for THIS film, calls it 'powerful emotional drama about courage'

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Ramayan's Ram and Seeta reunites, Arun Govil teams up with Dipika Chikhlia for THIS film, calls it 'powerful emotional drama about courage'

Notice features Ramayana fame Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, alongside Panchayat fame Pankaj Jha in important roles.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2026, 07:15 PM IST

Ramayan's Ram and Seeta reunites, Arun Govil teams up with Dipika Chikhlia for THIS film, calls it 'powerful emotional drama about courage'
Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia in Notice (Image source: Official handout)
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Actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, loved by the masses as Lord Ram and Goddess Seeta, have reunited, not for another season of Ramayan, but for the social drama film Notice. After becoming household names with their apt performances as Gods in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, Arun and Dipika will be seen on screen, playing mortal beings in a feature film, releasing directly on OTT. 

The connection between Notice and Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayana

Interestingly, Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Ramayana is also scheduled to release on November 5, while Notice will begin streaming on Waves OTT on November 6, 2026. In Ranbir's Ramayana, Arun will be playing Lord Rama's father, King Dashratha. With the two films arriving on consecutive days, audiences may have plenty to look forward to featuring the actor.

About Notice

Directed by Pradeep Gupta and produced by Aditya Pratap Raghuwanshi, Notice's official poster and teaser received a positive response from audiences, and the newly released trailer has further heightened curiosity about the film’s storyline. In the film, Arun Govil fights the system to save a 150-year-old shop.

The trailer offers a glimpse into a story in which the government decides to demolish a 150-year-old shop. Arun Govil’s character is seen fighting against the government machinery to protect the historic establishment and preserve its legacy.

Why does Notice sound relatable? UP CM Yogi Adityanath to make a cameo?

The narrative explores the rights of ordinary citizens, their emotional attachments, and their struggle to stand up against the system when their interests are threatened. A visual featuring Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also appears in the trailer, adding another element of interest for viewers. Notice features Ramayana fame Arun Govil and Dipika Chikhlia, alongside Panchayat fame Pankaj Jha in important roles. Producer Aditya Pratap Raghuwanshi has also contributed as an actor, in addition to taking charge of its production.

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