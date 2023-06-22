Search icon
Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahiri reacts strongly against Adipurush, says makers 'ko doob ke mar jana chaiye'

Sunil Lahri, who has played Laxmana in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan has slammed the makers of Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon's Adipurush, and said "Mujhe laga main parda phaad du."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 06:14 AM IST

Ramayan's Laxman aka Sunil Lahiri reacts strongly against Adipurush, says makers 'ko doob ke mar jana chaiye'
Still of Adipurush poster with Sunil Lahri

Om Raut-directed Adipirush continues to earn the wrath of filmgoers and devotees of Lord Rama. Now, veteran artist Sunil Lahri, who has played Laxmana in Ramanand Sagar's epic series Ramayan, has shared his reactions after watching the cinematic adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana. 

While speaking to ANI, Sunil shared his thoughts after watching the film. He said, "Mujhe kisi bhi angle se pasand nahi aayi picture. Sirf do hi cheezein mujhe pasand aayi, ek toh background music pasand aaya, woh thik tha. Aur cinematography aachi thi, bas. Baki characterization se le ke picturization tak... inka kuch sar pau nahi tha (I didn't like any aspect of the film. I was only impressed with the background score and cinematography)." He further questioned the intent and the target audience for this film, "I don't know baccho se le ke bade, jo bhi modernisation ki baat karte hai jo... yeh koi modern film nahi hai. Kis angle se modern film hai. Tattoo banane se picture modern ho jaati hai kya? I don't know what they were trying to say. I had so many expectations from the movie." 

Watch Sunil Lahri's review of Adipurush

Sunil revealed that he refused to give out a statement before watching the film. But after watching it, Sunil felt ashamed to share his views about it. He even shared that apart from him, the other people watching the film were equally upset with the film. Sunil even shared his thoughts while watching the controversial dialogue of Lord Hanuman with Indrajeet, and said, "Not only as an artist, as a human being, and a citizen of the country, mujhe laga ki main parda phaad du. Hanuman ji sar peete honge, ki kis tarah ka dialogue bulwa rahe ho mere character se. Hanuman ji ko pooja jata hai. Unko (makers) ko khyaal nahi aaya likhne se phele. Yeh kya Bombaiya footpath language use ki hai (Being an artist and a citizen of the country, I thought to tear apart the screen. What distasteful dialogues have been given to Lord Hanuman's character)."

READ: Hanuman actor Vindu Dara Singh is sceptical to watch Prabhas' Adipurush, says he doesn't want to 'get upset' | Exclusive

He even slammed makers for showing a highly-intellectual Raavan (Saif Ali Khan) working as a blacksmith. He concluded his review by saying, "Main yeh samajta hu ki inko toh chulu-bhar paani mein doob ke mar jana chaiye (I think the makers should die in shame)." As far as the box office collections are concerned, Adipurush has collected Rs 395 crores worldwide.

