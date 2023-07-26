Ramayan's Lord Ram aka Arun Govil will play Lord Vitthal in Sant Tukaram, says 'I don’t appear like God...'

Arun Govil who has earned nationwide popularity by playing Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan will now be playing Lord Vitthal in Subodh Bhave's Sant Tukaram.

Actor Arun Govil who is popularly known among the masses for playing Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's iconic series Ramayan is all set to play Lord Vitthal in filmmaker Aditya Om's upcoming Hindi film Sant Tukaram. Popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave will potray the titluar role of Saint Tukaram.

Arun will play another devotional role, but there is a twist in it. He will be playing Lord Vitthal but visually he won't appear as a God, he will look like a normal human being. While confirming his role with Bollywood Hungama, Arun said, "It’s basically a special appearance. The director was very keen that I play this role. A lot of people offer me roles in devotional films but I never agree to do them. But I did this because of Sant Tukaram. He is revered all over Maharashtra. He was devoted to Bhakti and was also a social reformer. Plus, I got to play Lord Vitthal. Visually, I don’t appear like God in this role. I play a normal human being who appears in Sant Tukaram’s life."

It's been 30 years since Ramayan premiered on DD National, and Arun has earned the respect of the audience for his portrayal of Lord Rama. Even today, when Arun travels anywhere, people meet him with enthusiasm and even touch his feet. "If I travel somewhere, I am required to click around 100 pictures in total at the airport and on the flight. And I don’t refuse anyone for a photograph. People give you so much respect. What else do you want from life?" On the work front, Arun will also be seen in Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2. The upcoming movie is slated to release in cinemas on August 11. OMG 2 will clash on the big screen with Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2.