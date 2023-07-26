Ramayan's Lord Ram aka Arun Govil will play Lord Vitthal in Sant Tukaram, says 'I don’t appear like God...'

Headlines

Meet Ashwin Dani, yoga practitioner, businessman with Rs 68000 crore net worth; firm earned Rs 1550 crore in 3 months

Varun Dhawan shares insights on his upcoming movie with Atlee, VD 18: ‘It’s a mass-action entertainer’

What was the significance of Tiger Hill during 1999 Kargil War? How Indian Army recaptured their territory

As Musk changes Twitter’s identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Varun Dhawan shares insights on his upcoming movie with Atlee, VD 18: ‘It’s a mass-action entertainer’

As Musk changes Twitter’s identity, Zuckerberg announces new feature for Threads

Meet the actress who married man with Rs 1300 crore net worth, was a superstar, her husband is…

10 Superfoods rich in Vitamin B6

Lung disease: 7 superfoods to fight COPD

Liver disease: 7 superfoods to fight Jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

DNA: Uproar in parliament over Manipur Violence

DNA | Uproar over Israeli judicial changes: What's it all about?

Biggest box office flop ever lost Rs 1600 crore, got studio boss fired; it's not The Flash, Matrix 3, Tenet, Black Adam

This blockbuster featuring a superstar was first pan-India film; and it's not Mughal-e-Azam, Sholay, Enthiran, Baahubali

Oppenheimer biographer denies film's Bhagavad Gita interpretation is controversial: 'These are issues that...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ramayan's Lord Ram aka Arun Govil will play Lord Vitthal in Sant Tukaram, says 'I don’t appear like God...'

Arun Govil who has earned nationwide popularity by playing Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan will now be playing Lord Vitthal in Subodh Bhave's Sant Tukaram.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Actor Arun Govil who is popularly known among the masses for playing Lord Rama in Ramanand Sagar's iconic series Ramayan is all set to play Lord Vitthal in filmmaker Aditya Om's upcoming Hindi film Sant Tukaram. Popular Marathi actor Subodh Bhave will potray the titluar role of Saint Tukaram. 

Arun will play another devotional role, but there is a twist in it. He will be playing Lord Vitthal but visually he won't appear as a God, he will look like a normal human being. While confirming his role with Bollywood Hungama, Arun said, "It’s basically a special appearance. The director was very keen that I play this role. A lot of people offer me roles in devotional films but I never agree to do them. But I did this because of Sant Tukaram. He is revered all over Maharashtra. He was devoted to Bhakti and was also a social reformer. Plus, I got to play Lord Vitthal. Visually, I don’t appear like God in this role. I play a normal human being who appears in Sant Tukaram’s life." 

It's been 30 years since Ramayan premiered on DD National, and Arun has earned the respect of the audience for his portrayal of Lord Rama. Even today, when Arun travels anywhere, people meet him with enthusiasm and even touch his feet. "If I travel somewhere, I am required to click around 100 pictures in total at the airport and on the flight. And I don’t refuse anyone for a photograph. People give you so much respect. What else do you want from life?" On the work front, Arun will also be seen in Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi-starrer OMG 2. The upcoming movie is slated to release in cinemas on August 11. OMG 2 will clash on the big screen with Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Yuvraj Singh’s mother Shabnam Singh faces extortion over Zorawar Singh; Gurgaon woman arrested

Tesla Cybertruck spotted with new darker camouflage wrap

Uttar Pradesh: 4 fishermen eat dolphin after accidentally catching it from Yamuna River

Meet Jayanti Gupta, MS Dhoni’s elder sister who married CSK skipper’s best friend, now works as...

Meet the man who heads Rs 73,090 crore company, son of India's second-richest mining billionaire

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE