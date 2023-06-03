Search icon
Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri reacts to Sunny Singh's portrayal of Lakshman in Adipurush: 'It is very difficult...'

Starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Adipurush, Om Raut's cinematic adaptation of Ramayana, releases in cinemas on June 16.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 01:49 PM IST

Sunil Lahri in Ramayan-Sunny Singh in Adipurush/Twitter

Starring Prabhas as Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana, Adipurush is one of the most awaited films in the Indian film industry as the audiences can't wait to watch how the mythological tale of Ramayana has been adapted for the big screen by the National Award-winning filmmaker Om Raut.

One of the most well-received adaptations of the Hindu epic tale has been Ramanand Sagar's television series Ramayan, which aired on DD National in 1987 and 1988. Arun Govil, Deepika Chikhalia, and Arvind Trivedi portrayed Ram, Sita, and Ravana in the show. While Sunil Lahri played Lakshman in Ramayan, Sunny Singh has portrayed the role in Adipurush.

Talking to IANS, Sunil spoke about Sunny's portrayal of Lakshman in the Om Raut directorial. The veteran actor said, "At this stage, it is very difficult to say anything because there is hardly anything shown of Lakshman's character in the trailer, but I am sure Sunny is a good actor and he must have done justice to the role since he also has previous references of the character. Any good performance by an actor depends on how his character is created by the makers including the writer, director, cinematographer, and editor."

Recalling his days of shooting for Ramayan, he added, "When I was shooting for Ramayan, I didn't have any reference from the past for the character of Lakshman, and whatever little I have managed to do, it is because of the guidance of Sagar Saab (Ramanand Sagar). The credit goes to him and the writers of the television serial. I really wish great success to Adipurush as well as Sunny Singh and the rest of the cast."

Bankrolled by T Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush was initially slated to release on January 12 earlier this year but was pushed ahead to strengthen its visual effects and VFX. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair, the film will now be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages on June 16.

