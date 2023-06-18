Search icon
Ramayan's Lakshman aka Sunil Lahri finally reacts to cringe-worthy dialogues in Prabhas’ Adipurush, says ‘it is very…'

It is to be noted that Sunil Lahri played the iconic role of Lord Rama’s brother Lakshman in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayana with ‘Lord Ram’ aka Arun Govil and ‘Sita’ Dipika Chikhlia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Prabhas and Kirti Sanon-starrer Adipurush has been receiving massive backlash for its cringe-worthy dialogues with netizens slamming director Om Raut and writer Manoj Muntashir for using ‘tapori’ language in the film. Now, the latest person to slam the Adipurush makers for its cringe dialogues is none other than Ramayana’s OG ‘Lakshman’ aka Sunil Lahri.

Taking to Instagram, Sunil Lahri posted some dialogues by Hanuman, Raavan and others from Adipurush and said that ‘it is very shameful’. “If it is true, film adipurush was made keeping Ramayan in mind, then the use of such language (dialogues) is very shameful…”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Reacting to Sunil Lahri’s post, a user wrote, “Sab Islamic log hai ye Bollywood wale sanatan ko halala ki paidaish hai”. Another said, “Ramanand Sagar jaisa na kabhi banega na kabhi bana hai jai shree ram”

A third user wrote, “#boycott adipurush …..aap bilkul sahi ho sir …astha ka majak bana rakha hai ..jai shree ram.”

Meanwhile, Adipurush writer Manoj Muntashir has defended the dialogues and said, “A very meticulous thought process has gone into writing the dialogues for Bajrangbali. We have made it simple because we have to understand one thing (that) if there are multiple characters in a film, all of them can’t speak the language. There has to be a kind of diversion, a division.”

 

