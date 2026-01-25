FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Ramayan actor Arun Govil dismisses AR Rahman's 'communal' remark: 'How would Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir become stars'

While giving examples of actors like Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, Arun Govil said the industry promotes inclusivity. "In our industry, it has never happened where people have not got work due to communal bias", the Ramayan actor said.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jan 25, 2026, 05:07 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Veteran actor-politician Arun Govil responded to a recent remark by A R Rahman about communal bias in Hindi cinema and said that the film industry stands as a testament to diversity, providing opportunities for people from all backgrounds. The legendary composer told the BBC Asian Network in a recent interview that the volume of his work in the Hindi film industry has declined over the past eight years, suggesting it may be linked to what he described as a communal thing. 

While giving examples of actors like Dilip Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, Govil said the industry promotes inclusivity. "In our industry, it has never happened where people have not got work due to communal bias. There are examples of this in our industry. In our industry, people of every religion have worked. Even today, there is no such thing. In fact, the film industry is the only industry where there is no communal bias. Earlier, we’ve had actors like Dilip Kumar, he was the king of the industry in his time. Even today, Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir, they are all stars, if there were communal bias, how would they have become stars,” Govil told PTI.

Rahman later issued a clarification on social media on January 18, saying his remarks were misunderstood and that he never intended to cause pain. "India is my inspiration, my teacher and my home. I understand that intentions can sometimes be misunderstood. But my purpose has always been to uplift, honour and serve through music. I have never wished to cause pain, and I hope my sincerity is felt," the Oscar-winning musician said. 

Govil, who famously played Rama in the cult TV series Ramayan, was talking on the sidelines of an event organised on Friday evening by Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) and Cine Artiste Welfare Trust (CAWT) where he was honoured for representing the interests and issues faced by people in the Indian film and television industry, in Parliament. 

READ | Amitabh Bachchan as Hamza, Vinod Khanna as Rehman Dakait, Rishi Kapoor as Uzair Baloch: AI replaces Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna in '80s Dhurandhar

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
