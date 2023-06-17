Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar reacts to Hanuman's 'tapori dialogue' in Adipurush, says 'Om Raut tried to make Marvel'

Ramanand Sagar's son Prem Sagar reacts to Hanuman's 'tapori dialogue' in Adipurush

One of the much-awaited movies of the year, Adipurush, is finally up in theatres and opened to mixed reviews from the audience. Netizens slammed the makers for poor VFX and ‘cringe’ dialogues in the movie. Reacting to the same, Ramanand Sagar’s son Prem Sagar expressed his disappointment with the movie.

As reported by ETimes, Prem Sagar revealed that he has not watched the film yet but when he got to know about the ‘tapori’ dialogue by Hanuman in Adipurush, ‘Tel Tere Baap Ka, Jalegi Tere Baap Ki, Lanka Laga Denge’, he mocked Om Raut saying that the filmmaker has tried to make Marvel like film.

He also spoke about Saif Ali Khan’s look as Ravana and said, “Ravana was a very learned and knowledgeable person and one cannot project him as a villain. According to texts, Ravana caused so much destruction because he knew he could get salvation only at the hands of Lord Rama.”

Prem Sagar also expressed his views on the film being made keeping in mind today’s generation and said, “If you have made today's Ramayana, then show it in Breach Candy and Colaba, don't show it worldwide and hurt people's sentiments. many people including Krittivasi and Eknath wrote Ramayana but no one changed the content. Only the color and language were changed. But in Adipurush, all the facts have changed.”

When asked if he will make a web series of films on Ramayana, Prem Sagar said, “Papaji had said, 'No one will be able to make such a Ramayana for 85 years'. Papaji was sent to tell the story of Lord Rama. He told the story of Maryada Purushottam to the people and went away.”

Not only this, Prem Sagar also dropped a video on Instagram reacting the Adipurush and captioned it, “*"50 saal tak bhi Ramanand Sagar dwara Rachit Ramayan nahi ban sakti" ~ Our beloved Prem

Sagarji's take on Adipurush We at Sagar World believe that filmmaking is not just a business. Any project, especially a film, needs to align with your principles and ethics and this is precisely what Shri Prem Sagar Ji, son of Late Dr. Ramanand Sagar believes in. "Papaji was born to make Ramayan, he was sent to this earth to re-write Ramayan, just as Valmikiji Wrote it in verses, Tulsidasji Wrote it in Awadh Bhasha and Papaji wrote it in the electronic era" he added. Ramanand Sagar' Ramayan was an epic that the world experienced, and it will never be replaced in people's hearts.

Meanwhile, Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush is based on the Sanskrit epic Ramayana and stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Devdatta Nage in key roles. The movie has been receiving backlash for its cringe dialogues and VFX and is still estimated to collect Rs 150 crore worldwide at the box office on day 1.