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Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar rejects Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'Can't accept him after Animal'

Ramanand Sagar's grandson rejects Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana

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Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar rejects Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'Can't accept him after Animal'

While Shiv Sagar has praised Sai Pallavi and Yash's casting as Sita and Ravana, he is not impressed with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana Part 1 releases on Diwali 2026 with Part 2 slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2027.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 08, 2026, 09:22 PM IST

Ramanand Sagar's grandson Shiv Sagar rejects Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana: 'Can't accept him after Animal'
Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama in Ramayana
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The grandson of legendary filmmaker Ramanand Sagar and producer-director Shiv Sagar has expressed his displeasure with the casting of Ranbir Kapoor in Nitesh Tiwari's film Ramayana. Sagar said he finds it hard to "accept" Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram after his morally complex role in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.  "Except for that one casting, I like the rest of the casting very much. Personally, I cannot accept Ranbir Kapoor as Ram because after Animal, I cannot accept him as Ram. When I look at Ram ji, I feel that a fresh face should have been taken. You can take a very strong supporting cast, like Yash is looking very good, Sai Pallavi is looking very good, they don't have that much baggage. He has a lot of baggage. That's why we usually take a new face in our serials, so they don't have any baggage or history," Shiv Sagar told ANI.

Shiv Sagar suggests new actor should have played Lord Rama

Shiv, however, stressed that personally, he has no issue with Ranbir, who is a very good actor.  "We have seen Ranbir in different roles; he is a very good actor. Personally, I don't have anything against him. I think they must have taken him for the project because they want a marketing push, and maybe if they didn't take Ranbir, the film wouldn't have been marketed so well, so that's also something to think about, but I personally believe that for such characters, it's better to take a new face," he elaborated.

Can Ranbir Kapoor do Animal sequel after Ramayana?

Sagar continued, "Because after Ramayan, will he be accepted again in a film like Animal? Especially when it comes to Ram ji and Ramayan, people are a bit more touchy and emotional, and this is not mythology. In the West, we call it mythology; even in India, it is called mythology, but it is our history. People worship them every day; he (Ram) is our history." However, he also believes that despite his personal opinions, the final verdict of the film is always in the hands of the public. "In reality, the public is the king, and whatever the public says will be the final verdict. I didn't like the casting and costumes of some parts; that could have been better," Shiv concluded.

Ramayana release date and other details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with the 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the much-awaited adaptation is envisioned as a monumental two-part global epic. Sai Pallavi, Yash, Ravie Dubey, and Sunny Deol will be seen as Sita, Ravana, Lakshmana, and Hanuman, respectively. Ramayana will be released in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027. The two Oscar winners, AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, have scored the music and background score for the films.

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