Ramadan: Huma Qureshi hopes everyone will be able to celebrate by the time of Eid

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi is in Mumbai with brother Saqib Saleem beginning Ramadan amid the countrywide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, while her parents are quarantined in Delhi. Speaking about how the celebrations would be different this year, Huma said, "Ramadan is the time for reflection and self-improvement. This Ramadan, we plan to really practise abstinence and keep everyone and the world in our prayers."

With the country under lockdown, this Ramadan is sure to be unlike others, with many people celebrating it away from their families. "Ramadan is about fasting and improving yourself as a person. It’s about being a better version of yourself and about charity. Especially during this difficult period of quarantine, we have to be even more careful and everyone must stay at home," Huma said, in a recent interview.

While Ramadan is about fasting, it is also about being with family, charity, prayer, and ifftaris. Huma, in her interview, also explained that the "idea of ifftari is not to throw ifftari parties but the idea comes from sharing what you are eating with others".

Huma said, "All of us must do this (sharing) even more in these times. Please. I urge everyone to share whatever they have with those that need it the most. These are difficult times where are many people not as fortunate as us. We have to have compassion for everyone. Be as generous as you can this Ramadan. Everyone has to keep their immunity up during these times so our iftaars have to be as healthy and basic as possible. Also, we have to be mindful."

The actor also opened up about how she will miss her family and friends during this month. "Hopefully, by the time Eid comes, we will all be able to celebrate together. We definitely miss our parents with us during this time. It’s the whole family coming together, eating and celebrating that’s the best memory of ours. My parents are in Delhi, it’s just Saqib and me. During this time, we have been in touch with all our family digitally more often than usual."