Ranbir Kapoor and Yash will be seen as Lord Rama and Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana after clashing at the box office with Toxic and Love & War on Eid 2026.

Yash, who became a pan-India star with the two KGF blockbusters, has finally announced a new release date for his next film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. The period gangster drama, directed by Geetu Mohandas, was initially slated to hit theatres on April 10 this year but was postponed due to multiple production delays.

The Googly star took to his Instagram on Saturday and shared the new poster of Toxic with the release date as March 19, 2026. The much-awaited film will hit theatres on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, and Chaitra Navratri all falling on the release date, and Eid-ur-Fitr celebrations following on March 20.

Though it hasn't been officially announced yet, the Geetu Mohandas directorial features a star-studded cast comprising of Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Tara Sutaria. The film is being simultaneously shot in both English and Kannada languages, and will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups will clash at the box office with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Love & War, which features Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the leading roles. Love & War was initially slated to release on Christmas 2025, but was postponed and will now hit theatres on March 20, 2026.

Netizens have dubbed the clash between Toxic and Love & War as "Rama vs Ravana before Ramayana", as both the actors will also be seen in the much-awaited Ramayana. In the Nitesh Tiwari's mythological drama, Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama and Yash will be seen as Ravana. Sai Pallavi will play Sita in the highly-anticipated film.

Bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, the mythological drama is being made in two parts with Ramayana Part 1 and Ramayana Part 2 slated to hit theatres on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027, respectively. Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, and Sheeba Chaddha are the other cast members in the two-part films.