Ram Teri Ganga Maili star Mandakini's son Rabbil Thakur looks handsome in viral photos

Born Yasmeen Joseph, former Bollywood actress Mandakini became famous after her glamourous and bold scenes in Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Her iconic waterfall scene from the Raj Kapoor directorial is still one of the most talked-about sequences from the hit romantic drama movie in which she starred opposite the late actor Rajiv Kapoor who died last year in February.

Mandakini married a former Buddhist monk, Dr. Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur who gained popularity as a child artist in the Murphy Radio advertisements. The couple is proud parents of two children, a daughter named Inaaya and a son named Rabbil. Rabbil Thakur's recent photos in which he looks hot and handsome are going viral across the internet.

Talking about Ram Teri Ganga Maili, the romantic drama was one of the most successful films in the 1980s. It won five Filmfare Awards - Best Film, Best Director for Raj Kapoor, Best Music Director for Ravindra Jain, Best Editing for Raj Kapoor, and Best Art Direction for Suresh Sawant.

Mandakini also earned the nomination for Best Actress but she lost out to Dimple Kapadia who won the Black Lady statuette for Ramesh Sippy's Sagar co-starring Kamal Haasan and Rishi Kapoor. Both Saagar and Ram Teri Ganga Maili were nominated in ten categories. While the former won five awards, the latter won four.

It became controversial due to two scenes - one in which Mandakini was shown breastfeeding and another in which she was seen bathing under a waterfall in a transparent saree. Apart from the main two leads, it also featured Sushma Seth, Saeed Jaffrey, Kulbushan Kharbanda, Raza Murad, A. K. Hangal, and Divya Rana among others in pivotal roles.

Apart from the 1985 blockbuster film which was also the last directorial of Raj Kapoor, Mandakini was also seen in other noteworthy films such as Dance Dance with Mithun Chakraborty, Kahan Hai Kanoon with Aditya Pancholi, and Pyaar Karke Dekho with Govinda.