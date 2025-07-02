Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress Mandakini pens emotional note after her father passes away: 'My heart is shattered'

Mandakini's scenes of breastfeeding and bathing in a transparent saree in Ram Teri Ganga Maili caused a lot of controversy.

Former Bollywood diva Mandakini revealed that her heart has been shattered into pieces as her father passed away on Wednesday. Sharing the unfortunate news on social media, Mandakini dropped a picture of her late father on her official Instagram handle. The Ram Teri Ganga Maili actress revealed that her father breathed his last on Wednesday morning.

"My heart is shattered today. I lost my beloved father this morning. No words can express the pain of this goodbye. Thank you, Papa, for your endless love, wisdom, and blessings. You will forever live in my heart," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Born as Yasmeen Joseph to a British father and Himachali mother, Mandakini is married to a Buddhist monk, Dr Kagyur T Rinpoche Thakur, who runs a Tibetan Herbal Centre. The couple has two children - a son named Rabbil and a daughter named Rabze Innaya. Post becoming a follower of the Dalai Lama, Mandakini runs classes in Tibetan yoga.

Back in the early 1990s, Mandakini made headlines for her alleged linkup to gangster Dawood Ibrahim. She was even spotted with the gangster in Dubai. Although the actress admitted to meeting Dawood, she denied any allegations of having an affair with him. The linkup adversely affected her career and public image.

Mandakini rose to fame with her role in the 1985 movie Ram Teri Ganga Maili. Produced and directed by Raj Kapoor, the film starred Kapoor's youngest son Rajiv Kapoor as the lead opposite her. Mandakini's scenes of breastfeeding and bathing in a transparent saree caused a lot of controversy.

After Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Mandakini went on to be a part of several films such as Dance Dance with Mithun, Aag Aur Shola with Jeetendra, Kahan Hai Kanoon with Aditya Pancholi, and Pyaar Karke Dekho with Govinda. She decided to quit the industry after the 1996 film Zordaar. (With inputs from IANS)

