Ram Temple donation theft: Kangana Ranaut slams Congress for deriving 'political mileage', says BJP has never...

Lashing out at the Congress, Kangana Ranaut said, "The Congress party opposed the construction of the Ram Temple for years and now the same party is trying to derive political mileage from the issue". The Mandi MP added that BJP has always remained committed to protecting Sanatan culture.

The Congress is trying to derive political mileage from the Ram temple donation ‘theft’ issue after opposing the construction of the temple in Ayodhya for years, BJP leader Kangana Ranaut charged on Wednesday. However, the people of Himachal Pradesh and the entire country are fully aware of the Congress’ "double standards", the Mandi MP said in a statement. Ranaut's statement came a day after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said irregularities regarding donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya not only constitute theft of money but also theft of the faith of millions of people.

Lashing out at the Congress, the BJP MP said, "The Congress party opposed the construction of the Ram Temple for years and now the same party is trying to derive political mileage from the issue". Ranaut said Lord Ram is the embodiment of faith for millions of Indians, and the construction of the Ram temple became possible only after centuries of struggle, sacrifice, and devotion. She alleged that the Himachal Pradesh government attempted to utilise temple funds for government schemes and sought to assert control over the resources of temples and religious institutions, yet now Congress leaders are speaking about the Ram temple.

The BJP has always remained committed to protecting Sanatan culture, faith, and India’s civilisational heritage, she asserted, adding the BJP has never treated faith as a tool for vote-bank politics but has always respected it as an integral part of the nation’s cultural identity. The people have now clearly understood the Congress' politics and its true character. The people of Himachal Pradesh want development, good governance, and public welfare not attempts to exploit religious sentiments for political purposes. Instead of politicising a sacred issue like the Ram Temple, the Congress government should answer for its failures and fulfil the promises it made to the people, Ranaut said.



Congress on Ram Mandir donation theft case



State PWD minister and Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh, who had unsuccessfully contested from the Mandi Lok Sabha seat against Ranaut in 2024, had stated on Tuesday that the BJP would have set the whole country ablaze if the Ram temple donation theft issue had occurred under the Congress government.



Eight accused arrested in Ram Mandir donation theft case



The Uttar Pradesh SIT has arrested eight accused in connection with the alleged embezzlement of cash offerings at the Ram temple. Amid mounting scrutiny, the Trust on Monday accepted the resignations of its general secretary Champat Rai and member Anil Mishra. It appointed Krishna Mohan as interim general secretary at a Trust meeting.

READ | Ram Mandir donation theft: Anupam Kher wants accused to be punished, says 'Sanatan should not be blamed' | Viral video