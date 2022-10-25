Ram Setu Twitter review: Netizens call Akshay Kumar starrer 'best Diwali gift'

Ram Setu

Ram Setu Twitter review: Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action-adventure Ram Setu opened with positive word-of-mouth. People are calling the film 'perfect Diwali git' and a netizen called Kumar Bollywood's Indiana Jones.

Abhishek Sharma's directorial was released on an extended weekend of Diwali (October 25), and going with the initial response, it seems like Khiladi Kumar is back with a bang.

A user on Twitter shared his experience of watching Ram Setu on FDFS and wrote, "Watched #RamSetu FDFS in Melbourne #RamSetuReview: 4/5. Movie is adventure puzzle hunt to prove existence of Ram and Ram Setu. What comes across will emotionally shock us. #AkshayKumar is in Indiana Jones avatar full of energy.#Satyaraj is superb.Superhit Loading."

Another user shares similar feeling about the film and wrote, "One word Review #RamSetu AN ADVENTUROUS RELIGIOUS RIDE 4/5 stars Best DIWALI Gift for Movie Lover after Long Time Superb Visual Effect and VFX #AkshayKumar still the Show Direction was Mind-Blowing, Supporting Actor Guy was Hilarious. Hold your Breath you will not Disappoint 4 Sure."

Many netizens pointed out that the entry scene of Kumar is one of the highlights of the film. Emphasizing on the same fact, a user wrote, "What a entry of #AkshayKumar in #RamSetu.Masterpiece Loading...Can't believe it performance, this is mind blowing & unbelievable performance."

Akshay Kumar starrer action adventure Ram Setu will clash at the box office with the comedy-drama Thank God featuring Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra in the leading roles. In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar broke the silence on the same. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family."

After Bachchhan Paandey Samrat Prihiviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Cuttputlli, Ram Setu is Akshay's fifth release of the year.