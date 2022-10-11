Ram Setu trailer Twitter review: Akshay Kumar starrer divides the internet, netizens point out 'chindi VFX'

These visuals are saying that Ram Sethu movie will definitely be a blockbuster.#RamSetuTrailer #AkshayKumar #Ramsetu pic.twitter.com/pjrL91mFX4 —(@BehRupiyaa_) October 11, 2022
The visuals are grand and striking
VFX are Good
Everything was going decent and good
Celebrate this #Diwali with #RamSetu in cinemas.@akshaykumar @Nushrratt @Asli_Jacqueline @ActorSatyaDev @abhishek6792#RamSetuTrailer #RamSetuOnDiwali pic.twitter.com/cjuRMcFuKU — Raj Mahur (@stvrajmahur) October 11, 2022
#RamSetuTrailer : beyond our imagination
sure shot blockbuster
jay shree Ram pic.twitter.com/YSxZ09GXHN — Rowdy Ydv (@Nishant18888888) October 11, 2022
Blockbuster #RamSetuTrailer pic.twitter.com/ejWQJ0y8ne — Yodha Akkians. #RamSetu(@YodhaAkkians) October 11, 2022
Watched #RamSetuTrailer it has all entertainment materials put all together.
Children's, youth , olders every1 gona loved the film.
Get ready for Epic Diwali 2022#RamSetuOnDiwali pic.twitter.com/X7qAcFy4fN — Kolhapur Akkians (@kolhapurAkkian) October 11, 2022
This is a blockbuster written all over it #RamSetuTrailer but going to burn some as well. pic.twitter.com/gUjoxO4P3W — vaibhav singh (@ppopians) October 11, 2022
#RamSetuTrailer
This scene already has a separate fan base pic.twitter.com/G7PqEkOVe7 — Khiladi Kohli (@GoatKohli1818) October 11, 2022
Me & my Bois after seeing chindi vfx in #RamSetuTrailer pic.twitter.com/DnVP0KlsN3— Ajay_HR (@hrithikdhfans) October 11, 2022
Same 2 same #RamSetuTrailer pic.twitter.com/CTGEHreHCm — Ayush Fighter(@mugiwara_2564) October 11, 2022
Expectations Reality #RamSetuTrailer pic.twitter.com/6X0EM85jNY — Aman (@amanaggar) October 11, 2022
Even Mobile games have better VFX than this shit #RamSetuTrailer pic.twitter.com/xqOuvO26YL — (@iHrithiksSniper) October 11, 2022
#amSetuTrailer
COPY PASTE pic.twitter.com/TlHUFJJxmw— Bruce (@SRKzBruce) October 11, 2022
Instagram editors has far better skills than Ramsetu & Adipurush trailer
Also respect for Ayan has increased after both the trailer#RamSetuTrailer #AdipurushTeaser pic.twitter.com/3z6F5hXlqc — Stewiegriffin (@Stewiethe17th) October 11, 2022
Ignoring the VFX for now. What is Jesus doing in #RamSetuTrailer pic.twitter.com/2UN5vQ08I5 — S Y N (@isayan_58) October 11, 2022