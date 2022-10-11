Ram Setu trailer Twitter review: Akshay Kumar starrer divides the internet, netizens point out 'chindi VFX'

Ram Setu

Ram Setu: The theatrical trailer of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action-adventure Ram Setu has finally been released, and netizens are having mixed opinions about the visuals.

A certain section of netizens hailed the visuals and applauded the fact that the film tries to put out a visual spectacle. Netizens also praised the attempt of justifying the concept of protecting history with impressive narration. Some viewers even called the trailer better than the teaser of Prabhas starrer Adipurush

Here are the reactions

#RamSetuTrailer : beyond our imagination

sure shot blockbuster



jay shree Ram pic.twitter.com/YSxZ09GXHN — Rowdy Ydv (@Nishant18888888) October 11, 2022

Watched #RamSetuTrailer it has all entertainment materials put all together.

Children's, youth , olders every1 gona loved the film.

Get ready for Epic Diwali 2022#RamSetuOnDiwali pic.twitter.com/X7qAcFy4fN — Kolhapur Akkians (@kolhapurAkkian) October 11, 2022

This is a blockbuster written all over it #RamSetuTrailer but going to burn some as well. pic.twitter.com/gUjoxO4P3W — vaibhav singh (@ppopians) October 11, 2022

#RamSetuTrailer

This scene already has a separate fan base pic.twitter.com/G7PqEkOVe7 — Khiladi Kohli (@GoatKohli1818) October 11, 2022

However, there is another section of netizens who are panning the film for its poor VFX work, and they are even pointing out visuals copied from Baahubali: The Beginning.

Here are the negative reactions

Me & my Bois after seeing chindi vfx in #RamSetuTrailer pic.twitter.com/DnVP0KlsN3 October 11, 2022

Even Mobile games have better VFX than this shit #RamSetuTrailer pic.twitter.com/xqOuvO26YL — (@iHrithiksSniper) October 11, 2022

Instagram editors has far better skills than Ramsetu & Adipurush trailer

Also respect for Ayan has increased after both the trailer#RamSetuTrailer #AdipurushTeaser pic.twitter.com/3z6F5hXlqc — Stewiegriffin (@Stewiethe17th) October 11, 2022

Ignoring the VFX for now. What is Jesus doing in #RamSetuTrailer pic.twitter.com/2UN5vQ08I5 — S Y N (@isayan_58) October 11, 2022

The official synopsis of the film under its trailer video on YouTube reads, "An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. An action adventure with a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu promises to keep the viewer engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas."

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and Nassar in the leading roles, Ram Setu is helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed films such as Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among others.