Ram Setu trailer Twitter review: Akshay Kumar starrer divides the internet

Ram Setu trailer: The first theatrical trailer of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez starrer has received mixed reactions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 04:18 PM IST

Ram Setu
Ram Setu: The theatrical trailer of Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action-adventure Ram Setu has finally been released, and netizens are having mixed opinions about the visuals. 
 
A certain section of netizens hailed the film's visuals, however, another section expressed that they expected a little more from the Akshay starrer. However, the majority on the internet praised the film for valiantly making an attempt to justify the concept of protecting our history and were even impressed with Akshay's character portrayal. For the unversed, Akshay Kumar essays the role of an Archeologist in the movie.
 
Meanwhile, some viewers even called the trailer better than the recently released teaser of Prabhas starrer Adipurush.
 

Here are the reactions
 
The official synopsis of the film under its trailer video on YouTube reads, "An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. An action adventure with a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu promises to keep the viewer engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas."
 
Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and Nassar in the leading roles, Ram Setu is helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed films such as Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among others. 
 
Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed Akshay in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year, has served as the creative producer on the upcoming film. Ram Setu will clash with the comedy film Thank God at the box office. Directed by Indra Kumar, the latter features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles. Ram Setu will release in cinemas on October 25. 
 
