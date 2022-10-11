Search icon
Ram Setu trailer: Akshay Kumar embarks on a mission to protect India's history in adventure thriller

Set to release on October 25, Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu will clash at Ajay Devgn-Sidharth Malhotra starrer Thank God at the box office.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 01:23 PM IST

Ram Setu trailer/YouTube stills

After unveiling the teaser last month, Akshay Kumar unveiled the trailer of his upcoming action-adventure film Ram Setu on Tuesday, October 11. Presented by Prime Video, the film is slated to release on October 25, a day after the festive occasion of Diwali. This will be Akshay's fifth film this year after Bachchhan Paandey, Samrat Prithviraj, Raksha Bandhan, and Cuttputlli.

Sharing the trailer on his social media channels, the Khiladi actor wrote, "You loved the first glimpse of #RamSetu…Hope you show even more love to the trailer. और इस दिवाली, आइये अपने पूरे परिवार के साथ राम सेतु की दुनिया का हिस्सा बनने| #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres worldwide."

The official synopsis of the film under its trailer video on YouTube reads, "An atheist archaeologist turned believer must race against time to prove the true existence of the legendary Ram Setu before evil forces destroy the pillar of India’s heritage. An action adventure with a strong serving of twists and turns, Ram Setu promises to keep the viewer engaged and entertained, making it the perfect festive film to be enjoyed with the entire family in cinemas."

Also starring Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Satya Dev, and Nassar in the leading roles, Ram Setu is helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed films such as Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among others. 

Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed Akshay in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year, has served as the creative producer on the upcoming film. Ram Setu will clash with the comedy film Thank God at the box office. Directed by Indra Kumar, the latter features Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra, and Rakul Preet Singh in the leading roles.

