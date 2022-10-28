Ram Setu star Jacqueline Fernandez opens up on audience reactions to Akshay Kumar starrer

Ram Setu- Jacqueline Fernandez

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer action-adventure Ram Setu have opened with positive responses from filmgoers. At the box office, the film took a better opening than Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra's Thank God, and collected Rs 15.25 crores on its opening day. Abhishek Sharma's directorial went on to earn Rs 10 crores and remained the first choice of the audience.

This is probably the first time when Kumar has beaten Devgn on Diwali. While reacting to the response of the audience, Jacqueline stated, "I am glad that my film, Ram Setu has released on Diwali! I absolutely love the magical time of Diwali, when one can entertain families and bring them together."

Fernandez further added, "It's so heartwarming to see that, especially this year.. when everyone is celebrating the festival after 2 years of the pandemic and are able to go out and enjoy it with such fervour with their families. I feel truly blessed to have a Diwali release with Ram Setu which has been an amazing filming experience for me."

READ: Ram Setu box office collection day 1: Akshay Kumar starrer collects Rs 15.25 crore, becomes his biggest opener of 2022

Jacqueline’s Diwali just got brighter as she celebrated the announcement of her next film ‘Crakk’, India’s first-ever extreme sports film; alongside Vidyut Jamwwal and Arjun Rampal and kickstarted the shoot of the film in Poland. Akshay Kumar now has his largest opening of 2022 thanks to Ram Setu. For the actor, who hasn't had a great year with most of his films flopping at the box office, including Bachchhan Paandey, Raksha Bandhan, and Samrat Prithviraj, this is a major relief.

Ram Setu is helmed by Abhishek Sharma who has previously directed films such as Tere Bin Laden, Tere Bin Laden: Dead or Alive, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran among others. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who directed Akshay in the historical drama Samrat Prithviraj earlier this year, has served as the creative producer of the film.