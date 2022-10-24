Ram Setu star Akshay Kumar gives a glimpse of his Diwali puja at office

Credit: Akshay Kumar/Instagram

It's Diwali today and superstar Akshay Kumar described the festival of lights as his 'favourite day of the year.' Akshay kickstarted the Diwali celebration by performing puja at his office.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a video of the annual puja held at his workplace and extended warm greetings on Diwali. "Roshini, rang aur unse bhi pyaari muskurahate. Sal ka mera sabse acha din. Aapko aur aapke parivar ko meri aur mere pure parivar ki aur se Diwali ki hardik shubhkamnaye (Lights, colors and even more lovely smiles. My best day of the year! Happy Diwali to you and your family from me and my entire family)," he captioned the clip.

In the video, Akshay is seen wearing a maroon kurta with white pants. He appeared to be engrossed in puja as he was in the middle of aarti. The video also features Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna and their staff members.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akshay is coming up with a new film Ram Setu a day after Diwali on October 25. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is inspired by the mention of the Ram Setu bridge in the Hindu epic Ramayana.

Jacqueline Fernandez and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of Ram Setu. Apart from Ram Setu, Akshay also has Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi in the pipeline and a remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru with Radhika Madan.

In a recent interview, Akshay Kumar broke the silence on the box office clash with Ajay Devgn starrer Thank God. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actor said, "There is no clash. Let’s not refer to it as that. They are two films, with different appeals, releasing on the same day. It’s happened in the past and it will happen in the future. Fans will choose to watch the one that appeals to them the most or better still, watch both. The main objective is for our fans to enjoy the festival at the movies with friends and family."

Elaborating on his own film, Akshay added, "Ram Setu is very proudly rooted in Indian history and culture. On the factual side, the team has relied on deep research to represent what is true and bring out several unknown facts. On the spiritual, sentimental side, we have not only remained emotionally respectful, but I can assure you that the values and beliefs associated with Shri Ram and Ram Setu are being uniquely upheld."

It will be interesting to see who comes out as the winner of this big battle. While Ram Setu also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Satya Dev, Thank God features Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. (With inputs from ANI)