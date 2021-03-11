'Ram Setu': Nushrratt Bharuccha excited, extremely grateful to share screen space with Akshay Kumar

Actor Nushrratt Bharuccha is all set to join hands with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar for the first time, with 'Ram Setu'.

Recently, the actress took to her social media to give a glimpse of a reading session from the film, alongside Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandez.

A source close to the actress reveals, "Nushrratt is extremely excited and pumped for the project, and to share the screen space with Akshay sir. She has been a huge fan of Akshay sir's work, and now she is extremely grateful to share screen space with him."

The source further adds, "Nushrratt has been working on Ram Setu with full force, and has been working on her character personally. This is a very exciting time for her, as she is fully immersing herself in work, and putting out her 'A' game forward."

It will surely be a sight to behold to watch Nushrratt and Akshay, gracing the silver screen together for the first time. Basking in the glory of her much-loved avatar from the latest Diwali release 'Chhalaang', Nushrratt's character from 'Ram Setu' is much awaited.

Apart from 'Ram Setu', the actress has a commendable line-up of projects to look forward to, namely - 'Hurdang' opposite Sunny Kaushal and Vijay Varma, Omung Kumar's 'Janhit Mein Jaari', and horror drama 'Chhorri'.